‘Scared’ puppies found stuffed in box near SC shelter. See them snuggle after rescue

Frightened puppies were rescued near a South Carolina animal shelter — and now, an adorable video shows them snuggling together.

The five pups got a second chance after being left “crammed into a small box” early Wednesday, Dec. 27, according to the Charleston Animal Society.

“They were scared and hungry,” the shelter told McClatchy News in an email. “Pups this age have to be kept warm and are fed approximately every two hours by their mom.”

The pups — which were found abandoned on a cold and rainy morning — were rescued and brought into the warmth. A veterinary team also checked their health and gave them vaccines, the shelter said.

A video clip posted to Facebook shows some of the pups cuddling after they made it to safety.

Now, the tiny animals are on the path toward finding new owners. The puppies have been split in two temporary foster homes so they can get the around-the-clock attention they need, the shelter said.

“We render no judgment of those who brought them here; we are just thankful that they are in our hands now so that we can construct a loving and thriving life for them,” Joe Elmore, president and CEO of the animal society, wrote in a statement.

The shelter believes the cute pups — four males and a female — are about about 3 weeks old. All have names similar to popular sodas: “Coke, Root Beer, Dr.Pepper, Cheerwine and Sprite.”

McClatchy News has reached out about a more precise adoption timeline and is waiting to hear back. While the pups aren’t ready for new homes yet, more details about the shelter’s adoption process can be found at charlestonanimalsociety.org.

Dog gets adopted — but returned to SC shelter the next day. Then he needed another home

Litter of puppies taken to SC shelter with no mom. Stray dog accepted them as her own