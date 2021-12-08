'I was scared:' Rejecting self-defense, York County jury convicts man of first-degree murder

On the night of Nov. 25, 2019, Donovan Lucret recalled, he received a text message or phone call that his ex-girlfriend was sick. So he started heading back to his home on Thomas Street near Jefferson Avenue in York.

When he came in the back door, Lucret said, someone grabbed him grabbed from behind. Three men, including Shylique Folk, with whom he used to be close friends, were in his house.

“I was pistol-whipped. I was beat with basically everything in my kitchen,” Lucret testified on Wednesday in the York County Judicial Center. “It went on for hours.”

Donovan Lucret, 20, of York, is pictured in this surveillance photo from Eby's Market in York on Feb. 17, 2020. That's several hours before he shot and killed Shylique Folk, 19, of York, on Smith Street near Jefferson Avenue in York.

Less than three months later, on Feb. 17, 2020, Lucret was walking home with his friend, Dayvion Robinson, on Smith Street near Jefferson Avenue in York. Folk then left his house, which was across the street.

That's when, Lucret testified, another man who was on same side of the sidewalk as Folk drew and fired a gun.

“I don’t want to get shot,” said Lucret, who explained that he pulled out his own weapon and returned fire. “I don’t want to die.”

Folk, 19, of York, was shot in the head. He died the next day at York Hospital.

Lucret, 20, of York, was later found guilty of first-degree murder and carrying a firearm without a license following a three-day trial in the York County Court of Common Pleas. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury deliberated for about one hour.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Lewis Reagan and Deputy Prosecutor Ed Wiest argued that Lucret had a motive to kill Folk and acted as judge, jury and executioner.

Lucret did not dispute key pieces of evidence against him. That’s including the fact that he was captured on surveillance video before and during the shooting.

Police found seven casings at the crime scene and swabbed them for forensic evidence. Testing revealed that Lucret’s DNA was on the spent cartridges.

Rachael Eilerman, a forensic DNA scientist at the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic DNA Division, testified that the probability of finding a person with the same DNA was 1 in 6.9 quadrillion in the Caucasian population, 1 in 95 quadrillion in the African-American population and 1 in 17 quadrillion in the Hispanic population.

On the witness stand, Lucret testified that he did not trust the police.

Lucret’s mother, Sonia, and her boyfriend, Miguel, gave statements and separately picked out the same three men from different photo lineups after the home invasion. But the York City Police Department did not file charges.

When a warrant was issued for his arrest, Lucret recalled feeling scared about being incarcerated. “I didn’t want to go to jail for murder,” he said.

“I was scared,” Lucret testified. “Just calling the cops and telling them you just had a shootout with somebody. That’s scary to call the cops.”

Shylique Folk, 19, of York.

Though the crime carries a mandatory life sentence, Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness scheduled sentencing for Feb. 7, 2022.

“I do think it’s appropriate for the family members to have the opportunity to come into court and make any statements they wish to make,” Ness said. “Defendant’s remanded.”

Outside the courtroom, Korey Leslie, Lucret's attorney, said, "I don't agree with the verdict, but I respect the verdict."

Lucret is being held without bail in the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex.

