'I was scared:' Rejecting self-defense, York County jury convicts man of first-degree murder

Dylan Segelbaum, York Daily Record
·3 min read

On the night of Nov. 25, 2019, Donovan Lucret recalled, he received a text message or phone call that his ex-girlfriend was sick. So he started heading back to his home on Thomas Street near Jefferson Avenue in York.

When he came in the back door, Lucret said, someone grabbed him grabbed from behind. Three men, including Shylique Folk, with whom he used to be close friends, were in his house.

“I was pistol-whipped. I was beat with basically everything in my kitchen,” Lucret testified on Wednesday in the York County Judicial Center. “It went on for hours.”

Donovan Lucret, 20, of York, is pictured in this surveillance photo from Eby&#39;s Market in York on Feb. 17, 2020. That&#39;s several hours before he shot and killed Shylique Folk, 19, of York, on Smith Street near Jefferson Avenue in York.
Donovan Lucret, 20, of York, is pictured in this surveillance photo from Eby's Market in York on Feb. 17, 2020. That's several hours before he shot and killed Shylique Folk, 19, of York, on Smith Street near Jefferson Avenue in York.

Less than three months later, on Feb. 17, 2020, Lucret was walking home with his friend, Dayvion Robinson, on Smith Street near Jefferson Avenue in York. Folk then left his house, which was across the street.

That's when, Lucret testified, another man who was on same side of the sidewalk as Folk drew and fired a gun.

“I don’t want to get shot,” said Lucret, who explained that he pulled out his own weapon and returned fire. “I don’t want to die.”

Folk, 19, of York, was shot in the head. He died the next day at York Hospital.

Lucret, 20, of York, was later found guilty of first-degree murder and carrying a firearm without a license following a three-day trial in the York County Court of Common Pleas. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury deliberated for about one hour.

RELATED: ‘Judge. Jury. Executioner': Trial begins for man charged with first-degree murder in York

Donovan Lucret, 20, of York, was found guilty on Wednesday of first-degree murder and carrying a firearm without a license following a three-day trial in the York County Court of Common Pleas. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Donovan Lucret, 20, of York, was found guilty on Wednesday of first-degree murder and carrying a firearm without a license following a three-day trial in the York County Court of Common Pleas. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Lewis Reagan and Deputy Prosecutor Ed Wiest argued that Lucret had a motive to kill Folk and acted as judge, jury and executioner.

Lucret did not dispute key pieces of evidence against him. That’s including the fact that he was captured on surveillance video before and during the shooting.

Police found seven casings at the crime scene and swabbed them for forensic evidence. Testing revealed that Lucret’s DNA was on the spent cartridges.

Rachael Eilerman, a forensic DNA scientist at the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic DNA Division, testified that the probability of finding a person with the same DNA was 1 in 6.9 quadrillion in the Caucasian population, 1 in 95 quadrillion in the African-American population and 1 in 17 quadrillion in the Hispanic population.

CHECK OUT: 'He wanted to get revenge': Reputed South Side gang member in York found guilty of murder

On the witness stand, Lucret testified that he did not trust the police.

Lucret’s mother, Sonia, and her boyfriend, Miguel, gave statements and separately picked out the same three men from different photo lineups after the home invasion. But the York City Police Department did not file charges.

When a warrant was issued for his arrest, Lucret recalled feeling scared about being incarcerated. “I didn’t want to go to jail for murder,” he said.

“I was scared,” Lucret testified. “Just calling the cops and telling them you just had a shootout with somebody. That’s scary to call the cops.”

MORE: 'This was going to go off:' Man found guilty in shootout that led to cousin's death in York

Shylique Folk, 19, of York.
Shylique Folk, 19, of York.

Though the crime carries a mandatory life sentence, Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness scheduled sentencing for Feb. 7, 2022.

“I do think it’s appropriate for the family members to have the opportunity to come into court and make any statements they wish to make,” Ness said. “Defendant’s remanded.”

Outside the courtroom, Korey Leslie, Lucret's attorney, said, "I don't agree with the verdict, but I respect the verdict."

Lucret is being held without bail in the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex.

Contact Dylan Segelbaum at 717-771-2102.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Donovan Lucret found guilty of first-degree murder in York shooting

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman’s 81-year-old dad dies in blaze set by her roommate, Pennsylvania cops say

    The 61-year-old man stole his roommate’s car and drove to her parents’ home to set the fire, PA officials say.

  • Family of Georgia Trans Inmate Wins $2.2M Wrongful-Death Settlement

    Jenna Mitchell's family says prison staff did nothing to prevent her suicide.

  • Woman arrested after child found with injuries from long-term abuse

    A woman arrested for abusing a child claimed the boy punched himself in the face.

  • Sean Suiter Was About to Testify Against His Fellow Cops. Then He Wound Up Dead.

    Courtesy of HBOThe Slow Hustle exists at the intersection of true crime and social justice documentaries, concerned as it is with a fatal mystery wrapped up in an epidemic of police corruption. Debuting on Dec. 7 on HBO, The Wire actress Sonja Sohn’s sophomore directorial effort is, like 2017’s Baltimore Rising, a story about racial unrest and institutional misconduct in Baltimore, all of it once again revolving around dirty cops and a dead Black man. However, in this particular instance, the dy

  • ‘You Don’t Belong Here’: Son Charged With Assault After Mom Calls Cops on Black Worker

    YouTubeA man accused of racially profiling a Black worker in a Tennessee parking garage with his white mom has been charged with assault after a video of the altercation went viral on social media, the Nashville Metro police said.According to an arrest warrant filed Dec. 2, Edward Brennan took a swing at Johnny Martinez, who was checking cars for parking permits in the Nashville garage, after his mom called the police because Martinez refused to show them identification. “A reasonable person wou

  • Ex-Missouri police chief granted probation in beating of man who tried to drown baby

    Greg Hallgrimson, the former police chief of Greenwood, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of a man who tried to drown his own infant daughter in an icy pond.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Jury sees never-before-seen photos of Epstein and defendant

    FBI agents submit previously unseen photo evidence as third accuser testifies in Maxwell trial.

  • Millions of dollars of stolen goods recovered in ‘organized retail crime’ bust, AG says

    Millions of dollars of stolen goods recovered in bust, AG says. ‘First major bust’ of statewide task force came after man arrested on gun charge.

  • Mississippi Man Executed In Wife’s Murder Admitted To Sister-In-Law’s Slaying Before Death

    A convicted Mississippi child rapist, who was put to death for the 2010 murder of his wife, confessed to killing his sister-in-law in a separate slaying prior to his execution, officials said this week. David Neal Cox, who was sentenced to death in the murder of his estranged spouse, Kim Kirk Cox, also admitted to carrying out the killing of his brother’s wife, Felecia Cox, weeks before he was executed at a state penitentiary on Nov. 17, according to prosecutors. Officials are now putting togeth

  • Police arrest three teenagers in 'bait car' sting near Ohio State campus

    The Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up in a so-called "bait car" operation Friday in the University District.

  • California man arrested after girlfriend he allegedly tortured and held captive for a month escapes

    A California man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, torture and rape after his girlfriend, who he allegedly held captive for a month, escaped.

  • Jussie Smollett Got Totally Nailed in His Cross-Examination

    REUTERSAfter Jussie Smollett spilled all the tea he could on Monday, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb put the focus back on the attack on the Empire star that the actor allegedly staged in a brutal cross examination on Tuesday.Webb, a lawyer’s lawyer who nailed corrupt judges and cops when he served as the U.S. attorney for the district including Chicago and who prosecuted Ronald Reagan’s national security adviser and deposed the president as special counsel in the Iran-Contra affair, shifted the foc

  • ‘I am officially on the run’: Daughter testifies against Keith Smith in case of hoax panhandler killers

    BALTIMORE — Trying to outrun murder charges in Baltimore, Valeria Smith and her father barreled toward Mexico, stopping only to change clothes, grab a bite or buy a diary so she could record her thoughts. “Today is the craziest day of my life. I am officially on the run,” she wrote. “I feel so sad I won’t be able to see my children … This is so f---ed up … this is not the time to panic.” ...

  • A Franklin masseuse is facing sexual assault charges on allegations of touching customers' genitals

    Yingfeng Huang of Chicago, is facing fourth-degree sexual assault charges, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

  • High schoolers arrested in assault that put classmate on ventilator, Texas cops say

    The teenager reportedly suffered two skull fractures and a broken clavicle in the assault that occurred at a party.

  • Mysterious Insta Profile Emerges in Probe of Teen Hikers’ Slayings

    FBIDetectives investigating the 2017 slayings of two Indiana teens have zeroed in on a mysterious social media profile they believe may be connected to the unsolved double murder.“While investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police have uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots,” the Indiana State Police announced Monday night. “This profile was being used from 2016 to 2017 on social media

  • Jussie Smollett’s Juicy Testimony Makes Everyone Look Guilty

    Chicago Tribune/GettySex, drugs, and lies. We sorta knew this was coming.Jussie Smollett took the stand in his own defense Monday at the criminal trial over whether the actor staged a hoax hate crime involving a noose as part of a dispute with his old employer in 2019. The testimony was the culmination of a saga that began with Smollett’s Trump-era call for help after he claimed “MAGA” goons targeted him, only for cops to turn the tables on the erstwhile Empire star and say he made it all up.“I’

  • Scott Peterson resentenced to life term in wife's 2002 death

    Nearly 17 years after being sentenced to die, Scott Peterson was resentenced to life without parole Wednesday during an emotional hearing in which family members of his slain pregnant wife, Laci, called him out for the Christmas Eve killing in 2002 and his apparent lack of remorse. “Scott, 19 years ago today, you were in the midst of planning Laci's murder,” said her mother, Sharon Rocha, addressing Peterson directly as he sat expressionless, handcuffed in a red and orange jail uniform.

  • Vegas judge mulls evidence question in Ruggs fatal DUI case

    A Las Vegas judge said Wednesday he’ll decide by the end of the day whether to limit medical information that prosecutors receive about former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III following a fiery crash that killed a woman. Ruggs didn’t have to appear in court while his attorney, Richard Schonfeld, argued before Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Robert Walsh that although state law lets police and prosecutors obtain a report about his client’s blood-alcohol level following the early Nov. 2 crash, it doesn’t let a judge compel first-responders to testify about his physical condition. Ruggs is due next week for a preliminary hearing of evidence alleging he was driving 156 mph (251 kph) with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% — twice the legal limit in Nevada — before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle, which caught fire.

  • FBI agents used a saw to open a safe in Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion that held hard drives and diamonds

    The FBI agent said a search of Epstein's mansion found numerous hard drives and CDs filled with photographs.