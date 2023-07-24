"Scared" Trump forced to raise a lot of because his lawyers are "holding him up for money": analyst

Donald Trump PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's Truth Social rants may be an indication of his anxieties around his ever-expanding legal woes, according to MSNBC political commentator Molly Jong-Fast. Speaking with host Ayman Mohyeldin, Jong-Fast said that Trump may be "scared" about another indictment and ballooning legal fees. "He needs to raise a lot of money because these lawyers are very expensive," she said. "We've seen the reporting, especially those Florida lawyers with the security clearance are really holding him up for money."

"I would also say, remember, Trump's thing as he is trying to kick the can as much as possible with all of these cases, right?" she continued. "This will be his second set of federal indictments. And may not be in Florida, so he may not be able to kick the can the way that he would with Judge [Aileen] Cannon, so I think that is something to think about. But I do think he is ultimately quite scared. You are seeing him tweet out a lot of really violent and scary stuff. He's truthing it, he's not tweeting it, and he's trying to scare, he's trying to distract, and get his supporters engaged. And he, again, needs to raise a lot of money."