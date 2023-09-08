‘I was so scared’: Woman recalls encounter with possible mail thieves at Moore apartments

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — An entire apartment complex is not getting mail delivered because thieves are stealing it.

Workers at the Villas at Countryside Apartments said they have gone has far as changing the code, but the thieves still break their way in.

“It happened so fast and I was so scared,” said Dee Kinnamon, who was attacked by the thieves.

Kinnamon explained her apartment complex sent out a warning about mail thefts.

She said she never thought she would catch them in action.

“I saw that guy just kind of go back, snuck. He was sneaking,” said Kinnamon. “I saw her bent over behind the trash can sneaking and getting everything.”

Kinnamon said that’s when the man attacked her from behind, hitting her in the back of the head three times.

“I had a grip on his collar and I grabbed it, grabbed it really hard,” she said. “He grabbed my hair and he dragged me.”

The apartment complex manager wouldn’t go on camera but told News 4 they have been trying to catch the culprits by making security improvements, but so far, no luck.

Meanwhile, Kinnamon said she’s left with physical and mental scars.

“I’m still looking over my shoulder. When I opened that door that’s how it’s got me, it’s got me terrified. It’s got me worked up,” added Kinnamon.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

