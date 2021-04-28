‘It scares me’: KC area parents refuse COVID tests for their sick kids, doctors say

Lisa Gutierrez
·10 min read

After a relatively quiet winter at Pediatric Partners in Overland Park, the sick kids have come roaring back this spring.

They’re coughing. They have fevers. Their throats hurt. Could they have COVID-19?

Pediatrician Kristen Stuppy says she doesn’t know: Many parents are refusing to have their sick children tested for the virus.

“We’ve had parents tell us, for instance, ‘No we have a big tournament this weekend, I don’t want to have to deal with COVID,’” Stuppy told The Star on Tuesday.

“And they’re forgetting the fact that it’s still going to be COVID even if you don’t know that it’s COVID. So from a public health perspective it scares me.”

So many parents have been turning down her advice to have their kids tested for COVID-19 that her practice posted an alert on its Facebook page a few days ago exhorting parents to stay vigilant.

“Sadly many parents are now declining COVID tests,” Stuppy wrote. “I do not know why we’re seeing this — and each parent may have a different reason, but without testing, we do not know accurate local rates and COVID will be more likely to spread. …

“Which means your family is probably interacting with these kids at the store, sporting events, and school.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children and teens who have COVID-19 symptoms should be tested immediately — “especially important if they have in-person in school, sports or jobs, so that anyone who may have been exposed can be alerted,” the pediatrics group says. If they have COVID-19, they need to isolate for 10 days, at least.

Stuppy thinks some parents aren’t willing to take the safety precautions that come with a diagnosis.

“What it should change is the behavior the family has as far as staying home, being safe inside the home, wearing masks and things like that,” she said.

“I’ve had a lot of parents I’m doing telemedicine visits with and they’re sitting on the couch next to their kid who has a fever, cough, sore throat, has been exposed to COVID, whatever the risk factors are.

“They know this kid likely has COVID and they’re sitting there holding the kid on their lap, no mask on. I think the reality is not hitting families.”

Parents: Stay vigilant. We have seen a steady increase in the number of sick patients over the past few weeks. Monday...

Posted by Pediatric Partners, PA. Overland Park, Kansas on Friday, April 23, 2021

Public health officials have said for weeks that overall interest in COVID-19 testing is down, which is problematic because it makes it difficult to know how much of the virus remains in the community and prevent it from spreading by having people isolate.

At the University of Kansas Health System, infection control specialist Dr. Dana Hawkinson recently attributed some of the testing drop to “COVID weariness,” as people just assume they have the virus and don’t get tested unless their workplace requires it.

“I definitely see over the last month more and more people refusing tests,” said Stuppy. “Whereas at the beginning they were upset that we couldn’t offer a test. I think the tide has definitely changed.”

It’s not clear how common it is for parents to refuse the test for their children, say representatives of pediatric associations in Kansas and Missouri.

But on Tuesday, Stuppy tried to gauge the situation among her fellow pediatricians on Twitter.

“Is anyone else finding a significant number of parents refusing COVID19 testing when their kids have symptoms? I’m seeing it more and more. So frustrating!” she tweeted.

Some of the responses she got:

“Yes including a parent who is a pediatrician. I just can’t anymore.”

“Not necessarily refusing but I will (note) that I do a lot more explaining now about why we still have to test than I did 6 months ago.”

“Not many are refusing BUT it’s certainly a hard sell at times (esp. when we have a pretty low percent positive rate in our area right now).”

“Haven’t had many declining testing, but I have quite a few that come in on day 4-5 of symptoms, having been in school/daycare up until that point.”

“This is why the pandemic will never end.”

Cooper Wuthrich, 12, of Idaho was among hundreds of children in the U.S. diagnosed with a rare COVID-19 complication. Doctors worry that parents assume their children will only get a mild case of the disease.
Cooper Wuthrich, 12, of Idaho was among hundreds of children in the U.S. diagnosed with a rare COVID-19 complication. Doctors worry that parents assume their children will only get a mild case of the disease.

‘That’s selfish’

“Parents are concerned that if another child, or their child, is diagnosed with COVID that will put kids into quarantine, it will upset their school schedule, their recreational schedule, the parents may have to adjust their work schedule,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine in the health policy department at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville.

“So they’re saying ‘Well, he’s going to get over it anyway. Let’s just not make the diagnosis, and we don’t have to go through all that hullabaloo.’

“That’s beyond unfortunate. That’s selfish. And it’s not in the public interest, it’s in your own narrow interest. It’s not in your child’s best interest.”

Dr. Angela Myers at Children’s Mercy said the hospital has seen a recent uptick in other viruses, including common colds and a couple of cases of respiratory viruses in the last week. She, too, is hearing that some parents are refusing COVID-19 testing.

“It is important to get tested if you have symptoms compatible with COVID-19 so that the appropriate actions can take place if positive,” said Myers, division director of infectious diseases.

There is no vaccine yet for children younger than 16, though Children’s Mercy is part of a national trial testing for one for younger kids.

Stuppy uses the PCR test, considered the “gold standard” in detecting if someone has an active infection.

“We don’t do the one that you stick all the way back to the brain,” she said, exaggerating just a bit. “We just (swab) the anterior nose, so it’s not traumatic for most kids. Most of the time it’s just a tickle in the nose.

“One of my patients said it felt like a caterpillar crawling up her nose.”

Like Schaffner, Stuppy thinks parents are turning down tests because a diagnosis would require them to change their behavior — if they follow public health advice, that is, which she knows not all have done.

“I think they’re forgetting the component of then we need to isolate,” if a child tests positive, said Stuppy.

”They’re coming in with cough, sore throat, and parents want them tested for strep but they don’t want them tested for COVID. … They only want something they can treat.”

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 in children are cough and/or fever, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. But there can be other signs, including fatigue, headache, nasal congestion, diarrhea and poor appetite or poor feeding. However, like adults, children can be asymptomatic.

“While children infected with SARS-CoV-2 are less likely to develop severe illness compared with adults, children are still at risk of developing severe illness and complications,” the CDC says.

“Weekly COVID-19 hospitalization surveillance data show that the rate of hospitalization among children is low compared with that of adults, but hospitalization rates among children are increasing.”

“For many kids it seems like it’s a mild disease and I think they’re banking on that,” Stuppy said of parents. “But they’re forgetting that some kids get really sick. There are long-term complications that even if they weren’t hospitalized they can suffer from prolonged issues. And we don’t know the late effects.

“We want to feel like, ‘Oh, most of the people are fine.’ So a lot of ‘ostrich head in the sand’ kind of stuff going on.”

That more kids are getting sick right now is a sign to Stuppy that parents are “dropping their guard” and “not staying away from others unmasked.”

“Kids all the time, they’re going to birthday parties in those indoor bounce house places. They’re going to restaurants, they’re going to all these places, they’re putting themselves at risk,” she said.

“If they end up catching strep, which is what parents are always hopeful for because you can treat it, or you’re exposed to COVID … it means you’re letting your guard down.

“Lots and lots of kids are getting sick, and sometimes it’s hard to tell. It could be allergies if it’s just the sniffles and it’s pollen season and everything else. But, it could also be, especially if they have the fever and they feel sick, more likely some sort of an infection.”

She said undiagnosed coronavirus “increases all of our risks because if these kids truly have COVID and they’re going back out to school, they’re going to their sports, they’re going to friends’ houses to play in the basement without their masks on, they’re increasing the risks to the community.

“Because we know with COVID you have to stay home longer than a typical cold because there’s not that herd immunity that we have with other viruses,” said Stuppy.

“If you’re treating it like another virus and just continuing your life, then you’re putting everybody else at risk, especially those who have not been vaccinated, which includes the other kids that they’re playing with.”

‘Just tired of COVID’

Med school 101: It’s always better to know what the illness is than not know, said Schaffner. “Because you can’t predict if your particular patient is going to have complications down the road,” he said.

“And if you didn’t do the test and you don’t know that your child does or does not have COVID, that will put you off on a different trail trying to deal with whatever complication might come up. So having the information is in your child’s best medical interest.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that for children who had close contact with someone who has COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms, “it’s best to wait at least four days after exposure to be tested.”

Close contact is defined as having been less than six feet, for a total of at least 15 minutes over a 24-hour period, from someone with a confirmed or probable case of COVID.

Stuppy believes people in general are just tired of COVID and “want it to go away. And ignorance is bliss,” she said.

“I think a lot of parents have actually had their vaccine, at least the first of the vaccine, so they feel less worried that it’s in their house now.”

She thinks some families feel secure because parents and grandparents have been vaccinated. “So they feel like with kids, COVID has not been an issue. They’re not concerned if the kid has COVID,” she said.

But the reality is kids can get sick, and we have no idea which kids for certain are going to be one of those 80% who don’t need hospitalization, who don’t need anything, and we don’t know the late effects.

“And I still think we can’t discount that this virus is going to do things in the future. We just don’t know.”

Recommended Stories

  • Black students outed their private school teachers for racist behavior via an explosive Instagram account

    The Instagram account, "blackatking," hosted over 100 posts detailing instances of systemic racism and sexualized remarks toward black students.

  • English official says she is hopeful COVID vaccine protection will not wane quickly

    LONDON (Reuters) -COVID-19 booster shots might be needed to protect against new variants but might not be necessary to sustain immunity as high protection offered by current vaccines looks unlikely to wane quickly, an English health official said. British officials have been planning for the possibility of a booster campaign later in the year after targeting initial protection for the whole adult population by the summer, with almost 34 million people having already received a first shot. As the duration of immunity is studied, Pfizer and the United States have both highlighted that annual shots might be needed, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has likened COVID boosters to flu shots.

  • CDC Walks Back Director’s Comments on COVID Vaccines for Pregnant Women

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention walked back a statement by the agency’s director regarding coronavirus vaccines for pregnant women. CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a White House press conference on Friday that the “CDC recommends that pregnant people receive the COVID-19 vaccine.” Walensky cited a new preliminary report from the agency, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, that indicates that there is no evidence Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines pose a risk during pregnancy. However, the CDC said on Tuesday that its guidelines for pregnant women who wish to receive a coronavirus vaccine have not changed since they were initially released in March. Those guidelines state that “if you are pregnant, you may choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine” but caution pregnant women to weigh the risks posed by vaccination and the virus against one another. The guidelines do not explicitly “recommend” that pregnant women get vaccinated, as Walensky suggested Friday. “If facing decisions about whether to receive a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant, people should consider risk of exposure to COVID-19, the increased risk of severe infection while pregnant, the known benefits of vaccination, and the limited but growing evidence about the safety of COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy,” the CDC told CBS in an email. Other nations have recommended that pregnant women receive coronavirus vaccines. Israel currently urges pregnant women to get vaccinated, while the U.K. government states that “no safety concerns have been identified” among 90,000 pregnant Americans who have received “mainly” Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The apparent mismatch between Walensky’s comments and her agency’s own guidelines comes several months after controversy regarding the CDC’s recommendations to reopen schools. Walensky argued in July 2020 that social-distancing of three feet between students would be sufficient to reopen schools, but argued for distancing of six feet after she became CDC director. The CDC has since recommended distancing of three feet between students in classrooms.

  • Children slip bus driver secret note to rescue mom from abuse, New Mexico police say

    A bus driver helped a mother escape after enduring a night of abuse, police say.

  • You Aren’t ‘Fully’ Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Right After Your Final Dose

    Building strong immunity takes more time than you might think.

  • COVID-19 vaccines may not offer complete protection for people with compromised immune systems

    If you have a weakened immune system, the COVID-19 vaccines may have a reduced effectiveness for you. Experts say it's still very important for you and those around you to get vaccinated, but it may be necessary for those with compromised immune systems to take extra precautions after vaccination. "We are aware that this population may not have the same beneficial response to vaccines that we see in others who are not immunosuppressed," Dr. Linda Finn, the director of hematology and bone marrow transplant at Ochsner Health, told ABC News.

  • As demand for COVID-19 vaccines drops, experts stress more shots in arms are key for pandemic to 'be over'

    "We don't know what the magic number is to reach herd immunity, but it's certainly more than what it is right now. We've got a ways to go, no matter what," one expert tells Yahoo Life.

  • Outdoor mask guidance echoes what many Americans already do

    In the small Nebraska town of Oxford, the school district dropped its mask mandate last month in what was a fairly straight-forward decision: Cases were down dramatically, and it didn't bother local officials that their move flouted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of one another.

  • COVID Forced Me to Accept That My Husband's Parenting Style Is Just as Valid as Mine

    With all the time we spent in lockdown this past year, my husband's parenting style with our very young children became just as influential in our family as my own. As a mother, I have always taken the lead on parenting.

  • Idaho wants to make it illegal for schools to teach students how to think critically about racism

    The bill bans public schools from teaching that "any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior."

  • ‘My boyfriend’s ex is mad I’m pregnant’

    A pregnant woman dealing with unexpected drama is asking for advice. The post ‘My boyfriend’s ex is mad I’m pregnant’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Harvard Business School Spent ‘Tens Of Millions Of Dollars’ To Convert Classrooms To Hybrid Formats

    In a chat with alumni, Dean Srikant M. Datar also said HBS would open a research center in the midwest and has joined the OneTen initiative The post Harvard Business School Spent ‘Tens Of Millions Of Dollars’ To Convert Classrooms To Hybrid Formats appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Los Angeles Will No Longer Require Fully-Vaccinated Residents To Wear Masks Outdoors, Conforming To CDC Guidance – Updated

    UPDATED with latest: The cascade continued Tuesday afternoon as Los Angles Public Health officials announced that they would update the county’s Covid-19 guidance to follow the new, looser CDC strictures released Tuesday morning. California officials also signaled the state would comply. From the Public Health statement: Los Angeles County will be adjusting our Health Officer […]

  • Another Prestigious School Pummeled by Critical Race Theory

    There is a lot of trouble afoot at my alma mater, and it seems worth sharing. Maybe that should be “more trouble,” because prestigious Regis High School has been in the news of late, with its president being fired over charges of sexual misconduct. A Jesuit-run institution, and yes, the high school of one Anthony Fauci, Regis is not “prestigious” because of my particular alumnus status (nor that of my colleague, Daniel Tenreiro), nor because of cost (actually, it’s tuition-free per its founding in 1917). Simply, it is regularly ranked as the best Catholic high school in America. It got that status because it was a determined fire hose of classical education that graduated young men who were put to many a test so they could think and analyze as adults, for God and country, as the blunt school motto stated. But now, Regis — like many a school — seems ashamed of its legacy and purpose, maybe even of Deo et patria, and has become quick to genuflect and lie prostrate before the gods of Critical Race Theory. More on that shortly. Back in the day, when Abe Beame was still mayor: Every year, Regis took around 120 Catholic boys (parochial-schoolers from classes low to high, and having a silver spoon in your mouth at birth was not a condition of acceptance) from New York and the surrounding area — through competitive exam and ensuing interview — into the freshman class. A goodly amount fell away through the ensuing four years (a grade of 75 was failing) of grueling and unrelenting work (learning Latin, self-taught physics among the heavier stones to push uphill). There was many a big brain among my classmates, but how I survived to graduate with the remaining 100 remains a mystery. All being in this together, close quarters for four years, you could not help but notice the black classmate was black, the Puerto Rican senior was Puerto Rican, the gay freshman was gay. (We noticed the musical one was musical too, the artistic one artistic too — but such things are of no use in our times of pigmentary politics and cultural ethics.) My experience and perception was that we were all young guys who regarded each other as comrades. We were caught up in some worthwhile academic marathon. Ours was a brotherhood that transcended the facts of the Sharks vs. Jets neighborhood characteristics that still held forth. Able to walk in only my own shoes, I look back and find Regis to have been a place of e pluribus unum, of sanctuary, a haven, of true camaraderie — a thing set against the backdrop of a New York choked by unrelenting racial tensions. I feel blessed to have gone there, to have run the race, to have crossed the finish line, no matter how distant from most of my classmates. Come 1978, about a third of them were graduating into Ivy League institutions. For many, the four years of academic rigor might have had a little something to do with that outcome. So slapping the “prestigious” label on Regis is a legit thing to do. It is also the legit thing to do to draw attention to the progressive turmoil that seems to have enveloped this school — as it has most institutions — in an attempt, either blind or willful, to supplant its mission (here, a Catholic education) with the leftist ideology that is Critical Race Theory. The elites have demanded it, and Regis complies. Don’t, and you are indeed a racist institution. That’s how the rationale goes, right? At its essence, Christianity is a belief in salvation, love, redemption, and forgiveness. At its essence, CRT is about classification, vilification, repudiation, and being unforgiving. How a Catholic institution such as Regis can replace one with the other is a scandal of monstrous proportion and an act of utter sinfulness. (It is interesting to note that the school is named after a 17th century French Jesuit, John Francis Regis, a remarkable evangelist who converted many to Catholicism and worked tirelessly to reinvigorate the faith throughout France; his great disappointment being he was never to go to the New World to convert Indians, a task that resulted in the martyrdom of many other Jesuits, but let us not talk further of that annoying topic of defending the faith.) There is a letter. It seems to this alumnus (who had no role in this document) a proper thing to give it attention. It is the voice of parents of current Regis students who are starting to say: “Enough. This is not what our sons signed up for. What you are doing is wrong and bad.” The letter began circulating among the alumni community last week. Its authorship is unknown (to me, anyway) at this time, although its charges and intimations are indeed reflective of at least some Regis parents. It is a tale of how a storied institution of learning may be crippling itself, of a school of a distinct purpose consumed by the insatiable era of wokeness and cancellation and 1619 hatred for God and country. Good for these parents. Bravo. Their letter is published in full here as received (except for “superscripts” replaced): This is an open letter from a group of concerned alumni and parents. Up until July 8th of last year, we were thankful that Regis remained faithful to its mission of academic excellence and fostering a spirit of generosity and service to those in need, and had resisted the fashionable racism inherent in Critical Race Theory (CRT) that has been embraced by other educational institutions. We felt confident that the academic rigor and focus on critical thinking that Regis has instilled in its graduates for over a century made Regis immune to the anti-rational, anti-liberal, anti-meritocratic, neo-racist ideology that is Critical Race Theory. Regis’ reckoning came last summer when an anonymous group created an Instagram page called @BlackatRegis in response to a letter Regis emailed to the entire Regis community on June 3, 2020. Many of the stories on @BlackatRegis are awful, and we want to be clear that racial harassment and discrimination are unacceptable. We expect Regis to address any incidents swiftly and decisively. However, the @BlackatRegis site does not simply draw attention to these incidents. It prescribes, as the remedy, the adoption of CRT ideology. The @BlackatRegis site contains links to two letters to Regis. The first letter is anonymous and states that the “mission of this project (@BlackatRegis) is to highlight the experiences of Black alumni, current students, faculty, and staff at a school that perpetuates racism and explicit anti-Blackness.” The second letter, a document called “Dear Regis — Black Lives Matter,” was signed by over 600 Regis and REACH alumni and faculty. It is also full of CRT jargon and condemnations of Regis’ behavior: It calls the reasonable and measured June 3rd letter from Regis “a slap in the face from an institution that prides itself on forming students into Men for Others” (emphasis theirs). Rather than praising Regis for creating, guiding, funding and running the visionary REACH Program since 2002, these alumni write “Simply put, REACH cannot be Regis’s absolution from taking a clear stand against white supremacy or addressing the realities of race within the country, the city, and the four walls of the school.” “If Regis really stands in solidarity with its Black students and is seriously committed to racial justice, it will use its privilege, take concrete action and encourage the Regis community to do the same. While Regis has many flaws in its curriculum, in the culture it fosters, and in its engagement with its community, the purpose of this letter is not to harp on those failures but rather to hold the school accountable…Provide the resources necessary to properly educate all your students about the realities of race, power, and privilege in America.” These alumni chastise Regis’ (which gave them all an entirely tuition-free education) request for donations in the letter as “not only ill-timed but extremely inappropriate and disrespectful to the communities who are experiencing a great deal of anguish.” Instead, these signatories “call on (Regis) to do (its) part and use (its) resources to donate to any number of organizations committed to the liberation of Black lives and the dismantling of white supremacy. The following links provide lists of possibilities compiled by organizers toward which Regis can focus its efforts and resources. https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/#donate https://sites.google.com/view/blm-petitionsfunds/home Like so many schools around the country, Regis appears to have immediately surrendered to this particular prescription for addressing the racial climate on campus. This is evidenced by the July 8th letter sent to alumni, the Race at Regis Initiative, multiple new Diversity steering committees, and the March 19th announcement of the school’s decision to hire a full-time Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI Officer) in addition to another full-time hire focused on recruiting more “diverse” students. CRT proponents coined the phrase “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.” the April 11th announcement of a new Interim President who is a staunch CRT advocate (see next paragraph) In fact, it appears that Regis has embraced CRT ever since @BlackatRegis emerged. Many decisions were made during a time when Regis had no president. On April 11, 2021, the Regis community was informed that Christian Talbot, a current board member who attended Regis and also spent 13 years teaching at the school, is now our Interim President. A quick perusal of Mr. Talbot’s internet presence (he is the founder of a consulting company called Basecamp) indicates that he seems to be a strong supporter of CRT who recommends books by Ibram Kendi (a leading proponent of CRT), and is against standardized tests like the SAT. Unless alumni speak up, we fear our Interim President, the to-be-hired Director of DEI, and the Diversity Steering Committee are going to do irreparable damage to our alma mater, despite their good intentions. CRT advocates work to weaken or eliminate entrance exams, reduce curricular focus on the Western Canon, set firm racial quotas for students and faculty (regardless of qualifications), and achieve “Equity” (equality of outcomes) by reducing all students’ performance to that of the weakest. As alumni and parents, to the extent there is any racism at Regis, we want it eliminated. We want to ensure that ALL students feel safe and welcome. Regis’ sudden embrace of CRT is particularly upsetting when those of us who have been involved with Regis for decades know how hard Regis has worked to address the concerns of the black Regis community. Regis has been trying to hire more black faculty for over a decade. There is an enormous amount of competition for black teachers. 20 years ago, Regis designed the REACH Program to help more students of color prepare for the rigors of a Regis education when their local schools may not have been up to the task. Regis opens a Pandora’s Box when it pledges to ensure that the Regis culture is “free from any racial or other bias, either implicit or explicit” in its July 8th missive to alumni. Pledging to eliminate IMPLICIT bias gives the CRT advocates control over all aspects of life at Regis, from admissions to curriculum, pedagogy, teacher training, grading, and discipline. All objective standards become subjective, and decisions are based on emotion rather than reason. From the CRT perspective, you cannot defend yourself against a charge of implicit racism, because the feelings of the accuser are given greater weight than an objective view of what actually transpired. From the CRT perspective, to challenge implicit racism is evidence of racism. Once CRT is given a foothold, it impacts all aspects of a school. Indeed, the job description posted by Regis mandates that the new Director of DEI be involved in every aspect of the school (admissions, curriculum, “professional development for all faculty and staff”, strategic planning, hiring, and “programming for student formation”). We have provided links to numerous articles and essays on CRT in the appendix to this letter. We whole-heartedly encourage Regis in its efforts to become a more inclusive environment for students of all backgrounds. Students who engage in racial harassment must face consequences for their actions. Regis should discuss these issues and the importance of judging people on their character and putting ourselves in others’ shoes with the students when they first arrive freshman year. But that does not require embracing CRT and going down the same path as Grace Church High School, Dalton and Brearley. We much prefer the common humanity approach to dealing with racism and hope the Regis administrators, faculty, and Board of Trustees agree. OUR REQUESTS: We have seen at other institutions that when a school restructures its educational philosophy around the principles of CRT, free and open debate is quickly replaced by a climate of fear and silence. We want to ensure this does not happen at Regis. We ask the Board of Directors and Regis Administration (including the Interim President) to be wholly transparent about any plans to implement CRT-based training or curriculum at Regis. We want to know what this will mean for the school, specifically in terms of admissions, curriculum, pedagogy, grading, discipline and the overall mission of the school. We request that they agree to take proactive steps to ensure that Regis remains a place where rigorous pedagogy, critical thinking, and free and open discussion remain the norm. In particular, we request that before anything related to race at Regis is implemented by the school, it retain a consultant of the common humanity approach to racism to review such decisions and policies. These matters would include candidates for DEI Officer, candidates for the new full-time admissions hire, any race-related policies or policy changes including, but not limited to all race-related proposals from any Board committee or sub-committee, all proposals from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion subcommittee and Diversity Steering Committees, all proposals, programs, recommendations and other suggestions from the to-be-hired Director of DEI proposed speakers at the school — whether to the Board, faculty, or students (CRT experts would be permitted, but only with equal time given to an equally qualified opposing voice) The consultant would have to be associated with a common humanity inspired group such as 1776 Unites, FAIR, Counterweight, — groups that work to eliminate racism without resorting to the fatalistic, neo-racist, CRT ideology that is so divisive and pervasive at the moment. This consultant would share their view on these matters with the Board, administration and alumni. Their recommendations would not be binding on Regis — just as Regis should not hand over the reins to those who support CRT, it should not hand them to those who oppose it. We would also like the school to agree that the to-be-hired Director of DEI will be responsible for teaching at least half a full-time teacher’s workload (two classes). A full-time DEI officer will feel obligated to find “implicit” racism and bias everywhere in order to justify their continued employment. No other peer school we looked at (Xavier, Fordham Prep, Cristo Rey Harlem, St Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, and Iona Prep) had a full-time DEI officer — they were all part-time obligations. If Regis does not promote CRT, we request that the school stop using CRT terminology, both within Regis and in communications with alumni and the broader community. We request that the Board vote on this and all race-related issues anonymously. CRT proponents call anyone who refuses to comply with their demands racist — voting anonymously is the only way Board members can vote their conscience without fear of retribution. We request that the school give us equal treatment by sending this Open Letter to all alumni and posting it (or a link to it) on the Regis.org website, just as it sent the @BlackatRegis Instagram page to all alumni in its July 8, 2020 letter and currently directs people there on the school’s website. If you are a member of the Regis Community and support the opinions expressed in this letter, please send an email to the law firm of Allen Harris PLLC at info@allenharrislaw.com with your name and year of graduation or relationship to the school. Allen Harris PLLC will not share anyone’s name with us or the school, unless you specifically request that your name be shared. It will only inform Regis how many people emailed them in support of this letter. Thank you for caring enough about Regis to read this letter. May ours be the noble heart, strong to endure . . .

  • Game of Thrones ' Natalie Dormer Quietly Gives Birth to Baby Girl

    On the That’s After Life podcast, Natalie Dormer revealed she and partner David Oakes welcomed a baby girl in January.

  • Japan's unused 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines point to logistical hurdles

    Japan has only used about a fifth of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has imported so far, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring logistical hurdles such as a shortage of medical staff, as it grapples with a sluggish inoculation campaign. Japan has secured the largest amount of COVID-19 vaccines in Asia, as it gears up for the Olympics in the summer. By the end of April, Japan will have imported enough vials of Pfizer Inc's vaccine for almost 17 million doses, according to a schedule from the Cabinet Office.

  • Does The Second Vaccine Dose Totally Change Your Appetite? A Very Serious Investigation

    So, you’ve finally gotten your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Armed with a blanket and a bottle of Gatorade, you’re prepared for the potential low-grade fever and full-blown muscle aches you’ve been warned about. While waiting for those side effects, however, you experience another one out of the blue: You have no appetite whatsoever. Or, for some of us, you’re absolutely ravenous. As more people across the U.S. are becoming vaccinated, many are feeling the same types of side effects to varying degrees: nausea, chills, body aches, fatigue, fever. At the same time, some are experiencing slightly odder side effects, from heavier menstrual cycles to an overwhelming loss (or gain) of appetite. Apparently, this is very real: The COVID-19 vaccination having an effect on how hungry people become dates back to at least December 2020, when early participants in the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna clinical trials noted that they were warned side effects including a loss of appetite were possible following their shot. Vaccinated people have also used Twitter as a sounding board for their post-second shot appetite experiences. Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, prior to its temporary ban, fared no better, with a loss of appetite being among the side effects they said they experienced, along with chills and arm pain. But then, some people also shared an increase in appetite as a side effect. Whaaat? Medical experts want to assure us that there is no reason to worry. Because every immune system is different, these aren’t side effects every person can expect to feel. According to Abisola Olulade, MD, a family medical doctor at Sharp HealthCare in San Diego, while a decreased appetite might be a side effect for some, there is no clear link between the COVID-19 vaccination and a loss of appetite. What the loss of appetite could stem from, she explains, are the other vaccination side effects like nausea and fatigue. “Loss of appetite was not something that was reported in the vaccine trials, but nausea and vomiting and diarrhea were common side effects,” Dr. Olulade tells Refinery29. “Some studies of people outside the trials have shown that a small percentage of people have experienced decreased appetite after getting the vaccine [as shown in a National Library of Medicine study Dr. Olulade shared], but there is no evidence at this point of a clear link.” “Other vaccines, such as the Tdap vaccine, have been shown to cause loss of appetite, so it is certainly a possible side effect,” she continues. “It may be that people feel the effects of their immune system being activated as loss of appetite, but it is not harmful and would be expected to improve in a few days. I would recommend getting some rest and staying hydrated if this happens. Try to eat also to keep your energy levels up and get some rest if you need to.” Paul S. Pottinger, MD, a professor at the University of Washington’s Department of Medicine, Division of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, agrees, citing the other vaccine side effects as causes of a potential change in appetite, not the vaccine itself. “I have not heard of appetite issues related to COVID-19 immunizations, except that some people will get a generalized sense of fatigue, aches, pains, and those people tend not to be hungry,” Dr. Pottinger tells Refinery29. He further explains that a vaccinated person’s “lack of appetite will indeed improve once [their] generalized side effects clear up, which almost always happens within one or two days after the immunization.” Dr. Olulade also says regarding an increase in appetite that “it is a much rarer finding and there is no evidence of a link [between the side effect and the vaccine] at this point.” “The vaccine trials included tens of thousands of people, but we may see more side effects when you give it to millions of people,” she continued. “This is why the CDC will continue to monitor and collect data on these, but it shouldn’t deter anyone from getting a vaccine. The side effects from COVID are overwhelmingly far worse.” As vaccinations continue to roll out across the U.S., reports of appetite changes are sure to continue from people who receive their second dose. Rest assured that any appetite loss is very likely temporary, but reach out to your healthcare provider if you have any questions. And if you get hungry instead and wanna order in a bunch of comfort food to celebrate your second shot? We’re here for it. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why People Are Missing Second Vaccine DosesThe J&J Vaccine Rollout Is Officially Un-PausedThis Is The Key To Preventing Vaccine Soreness

  • This New Anna Kendrick Movie Just Shot to the Top of Netflix’s Top-Rated List

    We already knew that Netflix’s all-new space movie, Stowaway , was going to be astronomical (sorry, had to), but we never expected it to...

  • 'I love my airline, but they didn't love me back': Southwest flight attendant blames airline for husband's COVID death

    Southwest Airlines has touted COVID safety measures for passengers. A lawsuit claims the airline didn't employ the precautions for flight attendants.

  • India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system

    India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. The health ministry reported a single-day record 3,293 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing India's total fatalities to 201,187, as the world's second most populous country endures its darkest chapter of the pandemic yet. India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, is the fourth to cross 200,000 deaths, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.