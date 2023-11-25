Scarf Project spreads warmth in Alliance, around Ohio

A large collection of scarves and other warm items were left at sites throughout Stark and Tuscarawas counties and beyond on Nov. 10, 2023, as part of The Scarf Project. The yearly initiative aims to assist those who need help staying warm during the colder months.

The Scarf Project is expanding again.

The program that helps provide scarves, hats and gloves to those in need is adding Grand Junction, Colorado to the list of cities that take part. Officials there reached out to Toni Kaltenbaugh, the program’s founder who lives in Tuscarawas County. She said they’re about to have their first Scarf Day event.

Locally, this year’s event in Northern Ohio on Nov. 10 involved 25 sites, as organizers added four after the initial 21 locations were announced in early November.

In Alliance, items each year are tied to a railing at South Union Avenue and East Main Street, near the SARTA bus station.

Scarves are seen tied to a fence at South Union Avenue and East Main Street as part of The Scarf Project giveaway event on Nov. 10, 2023. Twenty-five locations around northern Ohio had free items such as scarves, hats and gloves tied to fences or posts, left for those who need help staying warm during the cold weather.

New sites this year were The Church of God in Canton; The Restoration Centre in Tuscarawas; Rite Aid in Coshocton; and Jefferson Park in Cambridge.

The entire project is volunteer-driven, with knitters and crocheters making items that then are donated to Kaltenbaugh’s group. The items then are divided and delivered to the various sites, where they are tied to fences or posts, easily available to those who need a little help keeping warm during the cold weather.

Another Stark County site is The Canton Repository’s office on Market Avenue South in the city’s downtown.

This year’s event included more than 2,000 scarves alone. Donations also included hats, gloves, headbands and mittens. Kaltenbaugh said this year’s items were created using sewing and quilting, too.

Northern Ohio’s Scarf Project also benefitted from donations from places around the United States.

“A box of beautiful handmade hats and scarves was received from El Mirage, Arizona,” Kaltenbaugh said. “The accompanying note said her friend requested that she do something nice for someone as her birthday gift. The Scarf Project was chosen as that recipient.”

The group also received a very large donation of skeins of yarn from a church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Kaltenbaugh said. It filled the bed of a Ford F-150 pickup and was delivered to Kaltenbaugh's patio. She said the remaining part of the donation filled an SUV and a car.

Kaltenbaugh said that when she arrived home at the end of Scarf Day, when the items are delivered to the sites, she found bags of scarves and bags of yarn on her back porch. They’ll be used for next year’s project.

Donations of yarn, and new, finished hats, scarves, mittens and gloves can be dropped off at 730 Tuscarawas Ave. NW in New Philadelphia. Donations of gas cards or copy paper for flyers – #99 bright white – can be placed between the back doors there.

Contact Kaltenbaugh at 330-432-1930 to pick up yarn or with any questions.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Scarf Project spreads warmth in Alliance, around Ohio