‘Scarface’ serial killer among 17 Albanian murderers being deported

The convicts will serve the same length of sentence as they would have done in the UK

One of Albania’s worst serial murderers is among 17 convicted killers that The Sunday Telegraph can reveal are to be deported to their home country to serve out the remainder of their sentences under a new deal.

Five-times killer Mane Driza, 45, who used the nickname of Al Pacino’s character Scarface is among the rogue’s gallery of murderers whose cumulative UK jail terms to which they were sentenced by British courts totals 336 years.

He will be deported under an agreement ratified last week where Britain will pay Albania £4 million a year to take back 200 of the most dangerous Albanian criminals jailed for offences including murder, rape, burglary and drug dealing.

They will serve the same length of sentence as they would have done in the UK, but it will cost Britain just a quarter of the annual £40,000 price, which, for this group of murderers, would have been £13.4 million over the 336 years.

Driza – also known as Tony Montana, aka Scarface – had shot a father and son dead in Albania in 1997 before fleeing to the UK under an assumed name. In 1999, he murdered a countryman Stefan Mone, a father-to-be, inflicting 120 injuries using a lock knife, pick axe and cheese knife.

He fled to Italy where he killed two men in a bar in Sicily six months later, narrowly avoiding murdering a third when his gun jammed. Interviewed in prison in Sicily by Scotland Yard detectives, he claimed Mr Mone planned to kill him in revenge for his earlier murders. He was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 20 years.

A second to be deported is Koci Selamaj, 37, a former garage worker jailed for a minimum 36 years for the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa in September 2021. His refusal to appear in the dock to hear his sentence has led to Justice Secretary Alex Chalk rewriting UK laws to force offenders to face courts.

Koci Selamaj, jailed for the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, is among those being deported

Double murderer Ali Qazimaj 49, was jailed for a minimum of 35 years after killing retired couple Peter Stuart, 75, and his wife Sylvia 69, near his home in Suffolk in June 2016. He had worked as a carer for a relative of the Stuarts’ son-in-law and has never disclosed where the body of Sylvia is hidden.

Erland Spahiu, 34, was sentenced to a minimum of 35 years for his role in the kidnap and murder of former boxer Christopher Hughes in Lancashire. The 37-year-old suffered nearly 100 separate injuries, having been hunted down by a vigilante gang who wrongly believed the dad had raped a teenager.

Erion Voja, 22, was the second member of the eight man gang jailed for a combined total of 229 years for the murder of Mr Hughes. As he was led to the cells to serve his 23-year sentence, Voja screamed: “I know myself, I’m no murderer. I’ll get my justice one day you t—.”

Besnik Berisha, 45, was jailed for 33 years after posing as a police officer to stab a friend 42 times in a savage execution outside a school. The victim, Shkelqim Paja, a 36-year-old father, had been seeking repayment of a loan of £15,000 to Berisha.

Eugert Merizaj, 33, was jailed for 32 years for killing a fellow drug dealer with a sawn off shotgun at point black range, while Lundrim Gjikokaj, 40, was sentenced to 28 years for murdering a 27-year-old fellow Albanian to avoid paying back a £250,000 debt.

Elton Sefa, 27, was jailed for 22 years for murdering his fellow construction worker John Woodward after a row on a high-rise building site in Hatton Garden, east London.

Josif Nushi, 27, an Albanian gang member, was sentenced to 20 years for beating to death a man who had tried to steal drugs from them as was Mihal Dhana, 29, sentenced to 16 years for killing Tomasz Waga, 23.

Mr Waga’s sister told Newport Crown Court that her brother’s body was “dumped like a bag of rubbish”.

Radian Lika, 36, and Brikel Palaj, 33, were both jailed for 20 years minimum for stabbing to death a fellow Albanian in a knife fight over a cannabis crop. Albanians Dorian Pirija, 33, and Qazim Marku, 25, were jailed for 19 years after a similar row over a cannabis farm deal that resulted in murder.

Erlin Hasa, jailed for 23 years, was described as a monster in court after knifing a man to death in an unprovoked attack at a flat.

Ulsi Manja, the Albanian justice minister, said they aimed to have the first transfers in September after applications to the Albanian courts to recognise the sentences passed down by UK judges.

The Ministry of Justice was contacted for comment.

