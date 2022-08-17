‘Scariest day of my life.’ 2 children found after wandering out of school, AL cops say

Two elementary school students were found after wandering off campus during school hours, Alabama officials say.

The two girls were caught on security camera leaving Cordova Elementary School around 12:20 p.m. Aug. 16, according to a Facebook post from Cordova Police Department Chief of Police, Krimson Culverson. Police were notified of the situation at 1:07 p.m., and at 1:53 p.m., an officer located the girls in the area of 390 Highland Avenue, about a third of a mile from the school’s campus.

Both children were found safe, and police will aid the school with further investigation, Culverson said.

The school informed parents of the incident in a Facebook post, letting them know the students “(left) campus without permission.”

Cordova Elementary School did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

One of the children has been identified as a kindergarten student. It was her third day of school, according to a Facebook post from the girl’s mom, Kara Adams.

“Today was the scariest day of my life I’m so glad she was found safe,” Adams said.

According to a screenshot Adams posted, she was not contacted by the school about her daughter’s disappearance until 1:35 p.m.

“I called the school immediately, and they told me that she was missing and that another kid had took her,” Adams told WIAT. “It took me like 10, maybe 15 minutes to get there, and when I got there, I said, ‘How long has she been missing?’ and one of the teachers said ‘I don’t know, at least over an hour.’ ”

Following the incident, Adams posted that she is trying to transfer her children to a different school.

“I really don’t want to send them back to the school,” she told WIAT. “I’m hoping I don’t have to.”

Cordova is 33 miles northwest of Birmingham.

