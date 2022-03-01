Scarlett Johansson’s daughter makes a good point about underwear

Seven year olds question absolutely everything. And Scarlett Johansson’s daughter Rose is no exception.

While speaking with InStyle, the “Marriage Story” star recalled being interrogated by Rose about a pair of thong undies.

“She asked me why my underwear went up my butt crack, and I had to try to explain what a panty line was. I was like, ‘cause you don’t want a line in your pants,’ and she was like ‘Why?’” Johansson, 37, said. “And I was like, ‘cause you could see my underwear.’”

Rose wasn’t satisfied with her mom’s answer.

“She was like ‘But you are wearing underwear,’” Johansson said. “Like I know, it’s weird.”

Johansson noted that she’s also been grilled about grooming and feminine hygiene. “Why are you tweezing your eyebrows? Why are you curling your eyelashes?” “What’s a tampon? What’s it for?”

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - December 5, 2019 (James Devaney / GC Images)

Johansson shares Rose with her ex-husband, journalist Romain Dauriac. Could the little girl be following in her dad’s investigative footsteps? Johansson and “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost welcomed their son Cosmo in August 2021. The couple have been married since 2020.

Last year, Jost revealed that his mother wasn’t sure what to make of Cosmo’s unusual moniker.

“My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn’t quite understand it. I don’t know if she thought it was a hippie thing,” the comedian quipped during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

He said she has since grown to accept it.

“She lives on Staten Island,” she said. “Eventually, she started meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives and so then she would call and she would say, ‘I met someone. They said their uncle’s name is Cosmo. So, it is OK.’”

