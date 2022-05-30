Scars left on the streets of Memphis after over 12 people shot Memorial Day weekend

Over a dozen people were shot in eight different shootings in the streets of Memphis making this a violent Memorial Day weekend, police said.

There were a total of 13 people shot with one dead, four in non-critical condition and eight in critical condition.

The first of the shootings from the weekend was in the evening hours of May 28.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive just before 6:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s.

Two men were found and taken to Regional One in critical condition but one victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no suspect information in this shooting.

The second shooting happened late on May 28 in the area of Chelsea Avenue and Peres Avenue.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. after they heard shots in the area.

Two people were found and taken to Regional One in critical and non-critical condition, police said.

According to police, two additional gunshot victims arrived at Regional One by private car and a third sustained abrasions. All three were in non-critical condition.

One person was arrested, shooting victim Vincent Billingsley, and charged with a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The third shooting happened in the afternoon hours of May 29.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue just before 3 p.m. near the Superlo.

A woman was shot and she was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Officers said they arrested and charged Leenora Johnson, 42, with attempted first-degree murder.

The fourth shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. on May 29 at the intersection of N. Dunlap and Orphanage, where a man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

This shooting is an ongoing investigation.

The fifth shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Ann Court just before 6:30 p.m. on May 29.

Officers found a woman shot and she was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect information and it is an ongoing investigation.

MPD said the sixth shooting happened in the 3200 block of Given Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.

One man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect information.

According to records, the seventh shooting happened just after 8:15 p.m. on May 29 in the 2500 block of W. Hillview.

Officers said the victim left prior to officers’ arrival and was dropped off at Methodist South by private car but later taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information.

The eighth shooting happened on Memorial Day just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Officers found one man and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information for this shooting.

Each of these shootings is still under investigation and if you have any information, call CrimeStoppers 901-528-CASH.

