Scarsdale fires rookie cop who let motorist go moments before fatal pedestrian crash

A rookie Scarsdale police officer who let a motorist go after a minor traffic accident moments before the man fatally struck a pedestrian in Greenburgh has lost his job.

The village Board of Trustees fired Officer Ainsley Brown last week less than six months after he graduated the police academy. The brief resolution did not publicly identify Brown, but the state Division of Criminal Justice Services this week confirmed they were notified of Brown's dismissal.

Brown had undergone field training and was patrolling on his own for less than three weeks when he responded to a routine call on the morning of Aug. 26. He helped two drivers exchange insurance information in the parking lot of police headquarters after one of them, Antonio Robles-Sanchez, struck a car waiting at the traffic light across the street at Mamaroneck and Post roads.

The exterior of the Scarsdale Department of Public Safety at 50 Tompkins Road in Scarsdale, New York photographed Dec. 15, 2022.

The Journal News/lohud reported last week on body-cam footage showing Brown's interaction with the drivers.

During those 30 minutes, Brown did not discover that Robles-Sanchez had an active warrant for misdemeanor drug possession in Pennsylvania and failed to follow up on a prescription pill found on the driver's seat of his pickup truck.

Antonio Robles-Sanchez in the Scarsdale police parking lot at 10:34 a.m. Aug. 26, 2023, moments after a minor accident. He remained there for more than a half hour and at 11:14 a.m. crashed into a Greenburgh pedestrian, killing her.

He let Robles-Sanchez leave, and six minutes later Robles-Sanchez plowed into Stephanie Kavourias, a 65-year-old community activist as she walked on the sidewalk of East Hartsdale Avenue. Robles-Sanchez did not stop and White Plains police found him a short time later near the Westchester County Center. There were additional pills found in his car and he allegedly told police he had taken a mixture of heroin and cocaine that morning.

He was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and driving while impaired by drugs and remains held on $500,000 bail at the Westchester County jail.

Brown declined to comment this week when reached by phone and police Chief Andrew Matturo did not return phone and email messages.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Scarsdale fires officer who let motorist go prior to fatal crash