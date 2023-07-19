Scarsdale to mark 100 years since sergeant's murder

Scarsdale police on Wednesday will mark the 100th anniversary of the murder of a sergeant who was shot less than a block from headquarters after leaving the police desk to check on a report of a stolen car.

Sgt. John J. Harrison was killed just after 4:30 a.m. on July 19, 1923, the culmination of an overnight string of car thefts around the village.

He was manning the desk at headquarters moments earlier when a resident of Dobbs Terrace called to report his car had just been stolen from the garage and was headed toward Fenimore Road. Harrison asked an on-duty firefighter to watch the desk for him and walked outside headquarters to see the car about 175 feet south of him on Tompkins Road.

Scarsdale police Sgt. John J. Harrison was fatally shot a block from police headquarters on July 19, 1923, while investigating report of a stolen car.

As he approached he was shot and two suspects ran off because the car had stalled. A manhunt began and at least one of the thieves got out of the area by stealing another car, that of a state Assemblyman.

Both cars turned out be among several stolen that night in the village by a crew of thieves.

There were no breaks in the case until 1927 when Arthur Barry, dubbed the "$2 million gem thief" was arrested in connection to high-end burglaries in Westchester; Greenwich, Connecticut; and Long Island. He implicated James Monahan, who also went by the name “Boston Billy Williams," as his partner in crime, but each claimed the other was the one who killed Harrison.

Barry was only convicted in connection with the burglaries, and was sent to Auburn state prison where he later escaped during a 1932 riot there.

"He was a sociopath, a really bad guy," said retired Scarsdale police Sgt. Thomas Meaney. "He could charm anyone but he was a true American psycho."

Looking for information and answers in John J. Harrison case

Meaney, who retired in 2005, remains the department’s historian. He began researching Harrison's killing soon after joining the department in 1980, after walking into headquarters, seeing his picture on the wall, and wondering about the back story.

Meaney said the gun that shot Harrison was never recovered. Because Harrison's gun was nowhere to be found that morning, Meaney suspects the thieves managed to get it from the sergeant and shot him with it before fleeing with the weapon. Testing of a gun found nearby showed it wasn't the one used to shoot Harrison, Meaney said.

Harrison, 35, was a 10-year veteran of the department. He had a wife and three young children and two of his five siblings were also police officers in the village at the time he was killed. He was awarded a posthumous medal of honor from the police department in 1995.

He was one of three Scarsdale officers killed in the line of duty since the department formed in 1909.

Memorial to the three Scarsdale police officers killed in the line of duty, Sgt. John Harrison and Patrolman Alonzo Doty in 1923 and Patrolman Charles Ackerly in 1956

Patrolman Alonzo Doty died after being struck by a car on Post Road just three months before Harrison was killed. Officer Charles Ackerly was fatally shot during an early morning traffic stop on Weaver Street on Oct. 4, 1956. The suspect, Nils Tvedt, was killed the next night in a bowling alley by a Larchmont police officer who responded to a tip that he was there.

Meaney said the ceremony on Wednesday morning will be brief but important not just because it marks a milestone anniversary but because of Harrison's service to the community.

"I want it to be a reminder to all police officers, in Scarsdale and around the country, that danger exists even in small towns at any time," he said. "Our police department is family. And the Harrisons were a family of police officers who had a sense of duty."

