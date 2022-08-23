'It's scary': Dirt bikes and ATVs are new dangers for Paterson streets, city officials say

PATERSON — In an effort to address an emerging safety problem, city police detectives have confiscated 21 dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles this month, officials announced Monday.

“They’re cutting people off, they’re causing accidents, they’re running stop signs and they’re running red lights,” Councilwoman Ruby Cotton said of the dirt bikes and ATVs.

Paterson law director Aymen Aboushi said the law prohibits people from riding the vehicles on city streets and sidewalks. Under the city’s current law, owners of confiscated dirt bikes and ATVs must pay a minimum $500 fine to get the vehicles back, he said.

But municipal officials are looking to impose a tougher penalty, Aboushi added, one that would allow the city to destroy illegal dirt bikes and ATVs that its police seize.

Cracking down on the rogue vehicles poses a challenge because state guidelines set by the Attorney General's Office prohibit police officers from chasing them, said Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale.

So members of the Police Department’s narcotics investigations division have conducted surveillance to address the problem, officials said. Speziale declined to provide further information, saying he did not want to tip off offenders to the police strategy.

Police seized eight dirt bikes on Aug. 6 and 13 other dirt bikes and ATVs this past weekend, officials said. Police also issued more than 50 summonses and 16 criminal complaints in the two operations, officials said.

Mayor Andre Sayegh said he was driving through Paterson with his police security detail this past weekend when he found himself stuck at a street corner with a green light, waiting for a large contingent of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs to pass through the intersection against a red light. The mayor said residents and business owners have expressed fears about the danger of the dirt bikes.

“We’re going to take away these toys — these toys of terror,” Sayegh said.

Officials acknowledged that the 21 vehicles confiscated so far represent a small percentage of the dirt bikes and ATVs plaguing the city. They said there would be additional operations targeting the vehicles in upcoming weeks.

Cotton recalled recently driving on Route 20 in Paterson when she suddenly found her vehicle surrounded by dirt bikes, their drivers popping wheelies.

“It’s scary,” she said. “You don’t know what they’re going to do.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Dirt bikes, ATVs are new dangers