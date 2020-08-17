‘Scary!’ Man who had been stalking WWE star arrested at her Florida home, police say

WWE performer Sonya Deville had a frightening wake-up call at her Tampa-area home early Sunday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a disturbance call after Deville, 26, reported that someone had broken into her house and tried to kidnap her.

The suspect, later identified as Phillip Thomas II, from Cordesville, South Carolina, had been reportedly stalking the wrestling star for years, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

“Scary! .... He was carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace,” said the sheriff’s office statement. “Fortunately, the homeowner’s alarm went off and they were able to run away and call 911. Deputies arrested Thomas, who was still inside the home, and through the investigation process learned he traveled from South Carolina to Lutz, specifically targeting this homeowner who he didn’t know, but stalked on social media for years.”

Sonya Deville

According a police report, Thomas, 24, entered the home through a sliding glass door a little before 3 a.m., triggering the alarm, which woke her and a guest.

Though the victim was not identified, ESPN reported that the Florida home was owned by the E! reality star whose real name is Daria Berenato.

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020

The New Jersey native later sent a tweet thanking the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their “response and assistance,” adding that the experience was “frightening.”

According to court records, Thomas faces several charges, including armed kidnapping, aggravated stalking, armed burglary and criminal mischief. He is being held without bond.