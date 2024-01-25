Scary moments in Madrona after woman’s car is stolen at gunpoint

A woman faced two men with a gun as she was walking home near Madrona’s Alvin Larkins Park last Friday night.

The woman told police she saw two men drive by her in a red Kia, then park nearby near East Pine Street and 35th Avenue. She then saw the men get out of the car. As she was walking home, she heard one of the men say something. She turned around a saw one of the men pointing a gun at her.

The woman and police were able to track the woman’s stolen car near Angle Lake in the city of SeaTac.

The driver tried to get away from police, speeding and running stop signs.

The driver and a passenger ditched the car and took off running.

Police from Seattle and other nearby cities couldn’t find the suspects, but they were able to recover the woman’s stolen car, along with her bag and cellphone inside.

The Kia the suspects were originally driving and parked in Madrona was also stolen.

Police are asking if anyone has information about this carjacking, they’re asked to call the Seattle Police Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.