The Scary Number in Aurora Cannabis' Earnings Report You Overlooked

Ready or not, folks, it's earnings season for the marijuana industry, and arguably the most popular and polarizing of all pot stocks kicked things off after the closing bell on Monday, Feb. 11.

Depending on the day and its constant dance with Tilray, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) is either the second- or third-largest marijuana stock by market cap behind Canopy Growth, and it's forecast to be the clear leader in peak production, once it's running on all cylinders. Conservatively, Aurora Cannabis has called for in excess of 500,000 kilograms in peak annual output, but yours truly believes that once more than 1.1 million square feet of under-construction greenhouses owned by ICC Labs is complete (Aurora purchased ICC Labs recently), it could push for 700,000 kilos in peak output per year. With the exception of Canopy Growth, no other grower currently looks to top 255,000 kilograms in a given year at their peak.

Aurora allows investors a look under the hood

Given Aurora's seat at the head of the production table -- and its clear popularity with millennial investors -- its earnings report was bound to be one of high interest (pardon the pun).

In many ways, Aurora delivered exactly what was expected of it. Having previously guided to between 50 million Canadian dollars and CA$55 million in quarterly sales, the company reported CA$54.2 million, nearing the upper end of its forecasted range. It wound up recording CA$21.6 million in recreational marijuana sales, with a modest uptick in medical marijuana revenue from CA$24 million in the sequential first quarter to CA$26 million in the reported second quarter. This will likely flip-flop come Q3 2019 and beyond as recreational weed sales take off and supply shortage issues begin to work themselves out in select provinces.

Aurora Cannabis is also well on its way with regard to production. Having only been producing at an annual run rate of 45,000 kilos back in September, the company announced on Monday that it's now operating at an annual run rate of 120,000 kilos, with the expectation that it'll be on track for in excess of 150,000 kilos by the end of its fiscal third quarter (March 31, 2019). No other grower is even remotely close to producing what Aurora is capable of producing, and it shows, with the company's press release citing Health Canada data that it sold a fifth of all cannabis in Canada between Oct. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018.

Aurora is also doing what it can to improve its future operating margins, which sank in the latest quarter due to the introduction of recreational marijuana excise taxes, and lower wholesale pricing. The company aims to focus more on medical pot patients, who traditionally use high-margin cannabis alternative products, such as softgel capsules and cannabidiol oils, more frequently than recreational weed consumers.