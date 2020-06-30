'A scary reality': Students react to colleges' reopening plans with mix of optimism, fear

Arriving on campus kick-starts a year of firsts for college freshmen, and Abbey Shea was excited about all of them. Her first introduction to new roommates who may become lifelong friends, first semester away from home, first foray into independence.

And then her Port Orange, Florida, high school postponed its graduation ceremony because of the coronavirus. Uncertainty set in, and Shea braced herself for “a new normal,” she said: a college experience far different from the social mecca she’d imagined.

“I’m trying to open myself up more,” said Shea, 18, who selected Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale as much for its diverse student population as for academic reasons. Now, she worries pandemic-related rules will smother her interpersonal goals. “I know it’s not going to be the same.”

Though Nova, a private university, has yet to publish a comprehensive outline for the fall semester, the Florida State University System’s reopening plans, approved last week by its Board of Governors, might give Shea a glimpse of what to expect.

The 12 state schools will reduce class sizes and offer fewer in-person courses, enforce social distancing and require faculty, staff and students to wear face masks. Campuses nationwide have announced similar intentions, even as data indicates a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases among people younger than 45.

Some schools will end the fall semester before Thanksgiving but forego the customary fall break in an effort to prevent students from leaving campus in October and returning with the virus. Some will stagger arrival dates, delay the start of classes to September and restrict access to residential and academic buildings.

There’s no uniform set of guidelines – health and safety measures vary by school and state – and experts say even screening every student who arrives on campus will not prevent rampant spread of the virus.

“The expectation would be that COVID-19 will run through campuses like wildfire,” said Dave Blake, an associate professor at Augusta University’s Department of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine. “That’s probably what’s going to happen if you don’t have really good surveillance testing procedures in place. And I don’t see universities setting those up in a way to do that and be effective.”

‘A scary reality’

In a June student newspaper survey of nearly 600 students at Middlebury College in Vermont, more than half of respondents said they were “very concerned” about how the health risk would affect their fall semester. Even more – about 65% – expressed the same level of concern about a lack of ability to see their friends in a social distancing or remote situation.

A popular student bar near the University of Central Florida in Orlando became an example of that eagerness to resume social activity – and the health risks of doing so. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced last week that it had suspended the bar’s license after 13 employees and at least 28 customers tested positive for the coronavirus. By Friday, the state announced that bars would no longer be permitted to serve alcohol for on-site consumption.

Schools will try to discourage such gatherings when students arrive by providing information and personal protective equipment.

For instance, all University of Florida students will receive a care kit that includes hand sanitizer and wipes, face masks and education material that explains the importance of being proactive to prevent spreading the virus, according to D’Andra Mull, vice president for student affairs.