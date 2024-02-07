‘Scary scene’: Driver charged with OUI after car crashes into Sutton home

A Malden woman is facing several charges for allegedly crashing a car into the side of a house while on drugs.

Courtney Dietz is charged with operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and resisting arrest.

Sutton Police say the “scary scene” occurred at a residence in town Tuesday night. It was unclear how fast the car was going at the time of impact or if anyone was in the home.

Arriving officers found the driver, Dietz, still sitting in the car and displaying behaviors associated with illegal narcotic use, according to authorities.

She was subsequently taken into custody and will be arraigned.

No further information was immediately available.

