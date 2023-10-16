‘Scary’ Terry reactivated? Hornets’ Rozier insists it is: ‘Last year was really a reality check’

Terry Rozier emerged into the hallway leading to the Spectrum Center floor, slapping hands with each and every one of the awaiting players.

The Charlotte Hornets’ veteran guard pulled the team together for its pregame huddle, smiling wildly as they all exchanged pleasantries, getting themselves as hyped up as they could — it was preseason action after all. His approach and demeanor was the same in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, bouncing off the bench and happily congratulating the reserves as they trudged to their seats.

Rozier is in a newfound place, stepping into an important position that’s impossible to ignore.

“Yeah, we’ve been here for some years now,” star guard LaMelo Ball said after the Hornets’ 117-115 preseason victory over Oklahoma City on Sunday. “Everybody knows, it’s one of those things where he’s one of the top players on the team. Me, him, a couple more. So, we’ve all got to step up. He’s definitely one of the leaders, so he fell into that leadership role — even talking to the young guys..

“He’s been talking to everybody. Everybody is comfortable with each other now, so I feel like we are all just trying to win. It’s just pretty much knowing where we are at and what we’ve got to do. I feel like he’s locked in for real.”

Ever the prideful person, partially as a result of his humble upbringing in the rust belt, Rozier isn’t the kind to look back. And he’s also not adept at being overly vocal.

But those two worlds have collided, setting the stage for Scary Terry 3.0.

By his own admission, even though he put up career numbers in several categories, Rozier’s play wasn’t overly elite in 2022-23 and left somewhat of a nasty aftertaste in his mouth. Averaging career bests in points (21.1) and assists (5.1) per game did little to move Rozier. Neither did his usage rate of 26.9, which was the highest he’d produced in eight seasons. There’s only one thing that really matters to the veteran guard, and he’s focused on putting together a bounce back season and becoming even more multifaceted.

“Yeah, I’m just super thankful,” said Rozier, who posted 19 points and six assists in 25 minutes against the Thunder. “I don’t want any days to go by where I’m not making the best of it. Even in Year 9, it don’t matter. I still want to get better. I’ve got goals for myself. I’ve got goals for the team.I really want to make the playoffs.

“But last year was really a reality check for me and I know I can’t have no more of a season with just my energy and stuff like that. I’ve got to lead these guys. So, that’s where you are seeing a difference in me and that’s what it’s going to be all year.”

That includes being direct with instructions and critiques — and encouragement, too — when necessary and much more than he ever has during his four-year tenure with the Hornets. The change in Rozier is detectable and undeniable.

Just ask the person on the team who’s known Rozier the longest.

“Yeah, just more vocal,” said Gordon Hayward , who also played with Rozier in Boston with the Celtics. “I think that’s the biggest thing — just, he’s getting a little older. He’s turning 30 this year right? So, I think it’s a natural progression. But it’s good.”

As is the unparalleled motivation Hayward has observed from Rozier over these past few weeks, dating back to their time last month when the two spearheaded Charlotte’s optional players’ workouts and strongly encouraged individuals to participate.

There’s a certain determination hovering around Rozier, and Hayward can’t deny it.

“I can sense that for sure,” Hayward said. “I think a lot of us, this is Year 4 since I’ve been here and still haven’t made the playoffs. So, you get tired of the ‘We are a young team’ thing. So, he probably feels the same way.”

Which further explains Rozier’s swift change of direction. Never the rah-rah type and more of someone who guides by example, the moment has come for the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder to increase his stature and standing among the rest of the Hornets.

“Yeah, it’s just now or never,” Rozier said. “Just knowing these guys, I don’t ever try to tell them what to do. But when I talk, they listen in. So, I understand the power that I’ve got and I’m just trying to use it to the best of my ability.”

That increased piloting is benefiting the Hornets’ staff, too. Rozier cracking the proverbial whip at times takes some of the pressure off coach Steve Clifford, allowing him to let the players police themselves on occasion.

“He’s in a great space,” Clifford said. “He’s had a great summer and he’s having a great training camp .Both ends of the floor. He’s playing a good all around game, It just starts with all the hard work he did in the summer. And he’s not only playing well, but he’s bringing a lot to the team. Leadership, spirit and that whole thing.

“Coaching against him, I’ve always viewed him as an intangible type player. He’s tough and he’s hard, so I just think that’s who he is.”

In more ways than one.

Rozier initially planned on wearing ankle braces like the Hornets’ star point guard, making it clear he was doing it strictly for protective reasons, figuring it would assist in keeping him on the court. He’s battled through sprained ankles in each of his last two years and those pesky nagging injuries kept him from logging an entire season, giving him reason to seek a comfortable solution.

Let’s just say the search is on again

“- - - - them ankle braces, though,” Rozier said. “I ain’t going to lie to you — them ankle braces are done. We are doing tape. We are rocking with tape. I’m from the park. I’m used to low socks, (laces) untied. But we are rocking with tape because being healthy is key.”

And he’s fully cognizant of it. Similar to Ball, the Hornets can’t afford to lose Rozier for an extended period. He means way too much to them.

“Yeah, Terry’s one of the only couple of guys on the team that has been to the playoffs.,” PJ Washington said. “He has a big voice in the locker room and everybody respects him, everybody listens to him. So for us, we’ve just got to keep listening to him and just have him lead.”