‘It’s scary.’ Woman finds what is believed to be a grave buried on her Texas property

Late last year, a woman noticed a fresh dirt pile on her Texas property, according to local news outlets.

“It looked like a grave, but it also looked like it was leftover dirt, like a pile of dirt, fresh mud, dirt,” land owner Miriam Soza told KPRC.

Then in June, the Soza family spotted a lantern jar, fresh flowers and two ornamental posts on the mound of dirt, KTRK reported.

Now Soza knows her suspicions were likely correct, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Texas EquuSearch recently detected something buried in the land using radar, and it appears to be a casket, according to KPRC.

“The size is right, the shape is right, the depth is right,” Angelina Farris, with the nonprofit organization, told the local news station.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators believe there to be a “full-size burial vault/casket buried underground” at the property in Crosby, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Houston. They made the discovery alongside Texas EquuSearch on Sept. 13, according to his post on Twitter.

The property owner bought the “large tract of land last year,” he said, and it’s believed something was buried there in November.

“While there is a cemetery adjacent to the site, a cemetery representative advised all plots in their cemetery were accounted for and the mound was not a misplaced grave,” Gonzalez tweeted.

He said it’s possible someone buried the item without permission or knowledge of their loved ones, but the case is still a mystery.

Soza placed a handwritten note on the lantern, asking the family to contact her, but she hasn’t heard from anyone yet, according to KTRK.

“It’s scary because right now, no one wants to be accountable for it,” she told KPRC.

Gonzalez said the item has not been removed from the ground as of Sept. 14.

If you have additional information regarding what might have been buried, authorities ask you to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators at 713-274-9100.

