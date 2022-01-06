SCAT Bus Route Impacted By COVID-19 Testing Traffic: County

SARASOTA, FL — Because of long waits for COVID-19 testing near the testing site at the former Sarasota Kennel Club over the past week, Sarasota County Area Transit has adapted a bus route in the area, the county said.

SCAT bus Route 2 will be intermittently detoured to avoid the traffic near the site, which is located at 5400 Old Bradenton Road.

Customers traveling northbound on Route 2 who use bus stops on Old Bradenton Rd between 47th Street and University Parkway or who use bus stops on University Parkway between Bradenton Road and U.S. 41 may be impacted.

This includes northbound customers who planned to use Route 2 to access the COVID-19 testing site, the county said. Customers should call SCAT at 941-861-1234 to determine if their bus stop is being serviced.

Route 2 typically travels on Old Bradenton Rd between Myrtle Street and University Parkway. While experiencing traffic impacts from COVID-19 testing at the site, SCAT will detour northbound Route 2 buses from Old Bradenton Road to 47th Street to U.S. 41, as needed, to avoid traffic and maintain the schedule for SCAT passengers.

Traffic from COVID testing can be anticipated to cause delays and detours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, the county said.

The drive-thru site offers both PCR and rapid tests Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Waits as long as three-and-a-half to four hours have been reported at the site in recent days.

This article originally appeared on the Sarasota Patch