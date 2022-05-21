Scathing Supercut Argues GOP Is Basically A Party Just For Trolling Now

MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Friday broadcast a supercut to show the GOP’s “pivot away from policy and toward trolling.”

“The Beat” anchor aired a montage of national Republicans — including former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) ― airing grievances, trying to settle scores and, well, not focusing on policy, at previous Conservative Political Action Conferences.

WATCH: @AriMelber explains how CPAC illustrates the GOP's pivot away from policy and toward trolling pic.twitter.com/3ELtGCQS3U — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) May 20, 2022

The video came as the latest installment of CPAC is underway in Hungary, whose authoritarian leader Viktor Orban is widely praised by American right-wingers.

