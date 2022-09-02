Scathing New Supercut Exposes Right-Wing Hypocrisy Over Biden's Fascism Warning

Conservative commentators are in full meltdown mode over President Joe Biden’s speech warning of the rise of extremism in the Republican Party as well as his recent comments calling the MAGA movement “semi-fascism.”

Some on the right have demanded an apology from Biden. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) even accused the president of “slandering tens of millions of Americans as fascists.”

But a new supercut video from MSNBC shows how many of those same people who’ve taken offense over the word have no problem throwing it around themselves, especially on Fox News:

The right-wing is happy to call Democrats fascists. But letting the left use that label for Republicans? Unthinkable!



Why is the GOP so hurt when they’re linked to fascism? Maybe it’s because Dems are onto something, @mehdirhasan says 🤔 pic.twitter.com/woIo9xMZwT — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) September 2, 2022

