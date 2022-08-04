Scattered power outages remained Thursday morning in southern Livingston County

DTE Energy's power outage map is shown Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Scattered power outages remained in Livingston County Thursday morning following Wednesday's storms.

Restoration estimates were unavailable for DTE customers, as of about 10 a.m., according to its outage map.

The bulk of local DTE outages are in the southern part of the county, mostly south of M-36 in the Gregory, Pinckney, and Hamburg and Green Oak township areas.

The largest of those outages is between Unadilla and Putnam townships, including around Hell, where between 501 and 1,500 DTE customers lost power after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Mike Hickey, owner/chef of the Hell Hole Bar in Hell, waits for the power to be restored on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, as storms from the previous evening knocked out electricity.

DTE reports wind damage caused the outages.

MORE: Michigan officials issue Huron River warning after chemical spill from Wixom sewage plant

Several Consumers Energy customers in the Unadilla Township area were also without power Thursday morning, according to its outage map. Restoration was expected by Thursday afternoon, according to its outage map.

A small area of Oceola Township was also without power, as of Thursday morning.

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Scattered power outages remained Thursday morning