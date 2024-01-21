Scattered Showers expected to hit this afternoon
After a year of turmoil, Yahoo Finance reached out to several family-owned restaurants to find out what their biggest challenges were in 2023.
Stocks made record highs last week, with the S&P 500 climbing 1.2% to close at 4,839.81. The index is now up 1.5% year to date and up 35.3% from its October 12, 2022 closing low of 3,577.03.
Skiing or snowboarding this season? Don't leave home without a pair of Wildhorn Rocas.
NASA says it has lost contact with its Ingenuity helicopter after a flight on Thursday. Ingenuity performed its 72nd flight on January 18 and reached a height of 40 feet, but went silent on its way down. The space is working to reestablish communications.
The 2023 COLA had the potential to create a bigger tax hit for retirees. But there's still time to contain the damage.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
JAXA, the Japanese space agency, confirmed that its SLIM lunar lander successfully made a soft landing on the moon. But, its solar cell isn't working as planned and it isn't generating electricity. JAXA says it only has enough battery for a few more hours.
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jim Tobin told Yahoo Finance Live that "we’re heading toward a housing renaissance."
Schenk ended up finishing two-under for the round.
What if the Federal Reserve doesn't aggressively cut interest rates this year?
Lai Ching-te, who won Taiwan’s presidential election last Saturday, will be facing a crossroads in the country’s technology industry when he takes office in May. Lai’s administration will be the third term of Democratic Progressive Party rule in Taiwan, and he is widely expected to continue the work of his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, when it comes to supporting one of the country’s biggest economic drivers and most valuable exports: its semiconductor industry. Lai has also pledged to create 20,000 startup jobs within five years, but has given little detail on how he plans to achieve that.
While the IRS allows you to make tax payments with a credit card, you'll incur added fees. Here's what you need to know.
Open Roads feels like a mix of Gone Home, Life is Strange and What Remains of Edith Finch, in the best possible way.
With the midpoint of the 2023-24 season here, Dan Titus hands out some hardware to the players leading us towards championships.
Humana (HUM) stock tumbled more than 12% on Thursday after the US health insurer reported an increase in older patients seeking care, which would hurt its fourth quarter results.
Kalen DeBoer is a proven winner, but he'll need to rebuild a roster that's losing pieces by the day.
The stories you need to start your day: Rising cancer rates in younger people, Trump’s ballot battle and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Ford just revealed the NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car that'll hit the drag strip this year.
Here's how the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra compares to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 8 Pro on the spec sheet.
Here's how the specs of the new Samsung S24 compares to those of its closest rivals, Apple's iPhone 15 and Google's Pixel 8.