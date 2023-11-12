Scattered showers possible & humid overnight

A few spotty storms in the evening will remain possible for Saturday plans.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said otherwise, it will be humid.

For Sunday, it’s still humid, with a slight rain chance.

The rain outlook builds through the week, crescendoing Wednesday into Thursday as an area of low pressure looks to bring thunderstorms and some areas of heavy rain to some parts of the Florida Peninsula.

We’re also monitoring our risk of strong storms in that time frame.

It will be much quieter again after the system passes next weekend.

