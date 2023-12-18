Scattered snow showers, traffic hazards possible for Central Kentucky Monday

Sections of Central Kentucky could experience bursts of snow, leading to traffic hazards Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for a significant portion of the state, stretching as far west as Louisville and covering the entirety of Eastern Kentucky, in preparation for the storm. The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Impact-based Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Kentucky and Indiana today. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop today. Some snow showers may develop into more brief intense snow bursts over the Bluegrass region. pic.twitter.com/xT7GZd3Hys — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 18, 2023

Scattered snow showers are expected throughout the day Monday. The NWS said heavier bursts of snow could cause slick road conditions and create traffic hazards.

Snow accumulation is not expected with this storm, according to the NWS. The highest chances for snow accumulation are along I-75, and isolated areas could get about half an inch of accumulation.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s to low 40s with wind gust speeds peaking around 30 miles per hour Monday, the NWS said. Temperatures are expected to sink below 20 degrees Fahrenheit Monday evening.

Scattered snow showers are expected late this morning and afternoon across portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. Highest chances for measurable snow along I-75, with some localized snow bursts causing limited travel impacts. pic.twitter.com/2dwQFq40BC — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 18, 2023