Scattered snow showers, traffic hazards possible for Central Kentucky Monday

Christopher Leach
·1 min read

Sections of Central Kentucky could experience bursts of snow, leading to traffic hazards Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for a significant portion of the state, stretching as far west as Louisville and covering the entirety of Eastern Kentucky, in preparation for the storm. The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Scattered snow showers are expected throughout the day Monday. The NWS said heavier bursts of snow could cause slick road conditions and create traffic hazards.

Snow accumulation is not expected with this storm, according to the NWS. The highest chances for snow accumulation are along I-75, and isolated areas could get about half an inch of accumulation.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s to low 40s with wind gust speeds peaking around 30 miles per hour Monday, the NWS said. Temperatures are expected to sink below 20 degrees Fahrenheit Monday evening.

Recommended Stories