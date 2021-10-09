Scattered storms erupt across the Northeast on a foggy fall day
As fog enveloped many parts of the Northeast on Oct. 8, rain showers popped up throughout the region.
Pacific Gas & Electric Company customers across several Northern California counties could see power shutoffs Monday and Tuesday due to expected high winds. Eighteen counties were moved into PG&E’s “elevated” status on Friday. The weather system is expected to come in Sunday night through Tuesday, and will bring gusty winds and dry conditions.
A potent, winterlike storm is forecast to spread from the Northwest and across the Rockies next week and deliver widespread accumulating snowfall that will be a welcome sight for snow lovers and an early-season boon to ski resorts. Snowfall totals could be measured in feet rather than inches. Some of the heaviest snowfall accumulations are expected to reside somewhere near Wyoming's Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 26 corridors, where 1-2 feet of snow and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inche
The KNP Complex fire may have killed hundreds of sequoia trees in the southern Sierra, and at least 74 have died in the Windy fire, officials said.
A TikTok user is going viral thanks to her hack for how to clean a hat without throwing it in the washer.
Portions of California will experience a noticeable shift in weather in the coming days, forecasters say.
A storm that made its way across Southern California Friday morning gave some areas decent rain, but things mostly dried out by the afternoon.
The sprawling KNP Complex has burned through the Earth's largest giant sequoia grove, possibly killing 400 of the big trees
Newfoundland might just take the prize for the worst weather in Canada this Thanksgiving long weekend, though the effects of this storm will be largely confined to the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas.
The Draconid meteor shower occurs every October, but this year's spectacle might be more memorable because of the crescent moon.
New RVs have seasoning periods where they need adjustments and fixes, according to expert RV travelers Marc and Julie Bennett.
Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows when the rain and snow clears and how warm it will get this weekend.
Standard homeowners’ policies cover a wide range of potential disasters, but not floods, earthquakes, maintenance damage and sewer back up.
California's worst heat waves arrive in a one-two punch — high temperatures combined with humid air from Baja.
(Bloomberg) -- Satellites spotted several large clouds of methane near fossil fuel infrastructure in Iran, which is one of the largest producers of natural gas and responsible for the world’s third-most emissions of the superpotent greenhouse gas from oil and gas activities. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interurb
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the company's annual shareholder meeting Thursday that a carbon tax "is really needed" even though it would hurt SpaceX.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcomed daughter Grace Warrior in March
For a cheapskate like me, it was a welcome surprise that recharging could be so cheap — or even free. But charging can be expensive if you don't plan ahead.
Firefighters and numerous studies credit intensive forest thinning projects with helping save communities like those recently threatened near Lake Tahoe in California and Nevada, but dissent from some environmental advocacy groups is roiling the scientific community. States in the U.S. West and the federal government each year thin thousands of acres of dense timber and carve broad swaths through the forest near remote communities, all designed to slow the spread of massive wildfires. The projects aim to return overgrown forests to the way they were more than a century ago, when lower-intensity blazes cleared the underbrush regularly and before land managers began reflexively extinguishing every wildfire as soon as possible.
An environmental document that needs U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approval before SpaceX can begin testing the world's largest rockets is missing key details about where its fuel will come from, experts say. The draft programmatic environmental assessment (PEA) for SpaceX's Starship and Super Heavy launch vehicles, which Elon Musk hopes will soon be shooting into orbit and then on to Mars, was issued last month by the FAA for public comment. The 142-page document covers construction and daily operations at SpaceX's Boca Chica facility in Texas, which Musk is hoping to incorporate as a city called Starbase.
Samantha Dehring, 25, pleaded guilty to "willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards," authorities said.