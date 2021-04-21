Scavo pleads not guilty, awaits trial on federal charges in Capitol riot

Apr. 21—Former Old Forge School Director Frank Scavo formally pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges that he illegally entered the Capitol and demonstrated inside during the Jan. 6 riots.

Scavo entered the plea during an online hearing before Senior U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth, a judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Lamberth set June 23 at 11 a.m. as the date of the next hearing in the case. Scranton attorney Ernie Preate Jr., Scavo's lawyer, said his client's trial could begin that day if evidence discovery proceeds smoothly. By law, federal prosecutors must produce all evidence they've gathered against Scavo during discovery.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Meinero asked Lamberth for 60 more days before starting to count time against the one-year deadline for bringing a federal defendant to trial.

Meinero's motion says more time is necessary to prepare because "the investigation and prosecution of the Capitol attack will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants and the nature and volume of the evidence." More than 300 people have been arrested.

Investigators also have carried out more than 900 search warrants in almost all 50 states, gathered more than 15,000 hours of video footage from surveillance and body-worn cameras from law enforcement agencies, obtained 1,600 electronic devices, received more than 210,000 information tips, many of them including video, photos and social media posts and accumulated more than 80,000 reports of interviews with suspects and witnesses.

"In short, even in cases involving a single defendant, the volume of discoverable evidence materials is likely to be significant," Meinero wrote.

Preate said he did not oppose the time extension.

Scavo, 58, who remains free without bail, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in the Capitol without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. He faces up to three years in prison, fines of up to $210,000 and special assessments of up to $70, though sentencing guidelines would likely reduce the penalty.

Preate has contended the Capitol mob pushed Scavo into the building. The criminal complaint, based on videos from Scavo's cellphone, shows him chanting with rioters inside, posing for a picture near a painting and climbing a staircase while recording video.

Scavo is one of three people from Northeast Pennsylvania charged with entering the Capitol illegally. The others are Michael Rusyn, 35, of Olyphant, and Annie Howell, 30, of Swoyersville.

Five people died during the attack. Four died of natural causes, including a Capitol police officer who had multiple strokes after sparring with protesters, including two who sprayed him with an unknown chemical, which a medical examiner found did not contribute to his death. The other, a protester, was shot by Capitol police defending the building as a mob tried to break a door window.

