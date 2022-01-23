Scavo will report to prison on Feb. 21

Jan. 22—OLD FORGE — Frank Scavo, who was sentenced on Nov. 22 to serve 60 days in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., was granted a delay in reporting, his attorney confirmed Saturday.

Scavo's attorney, Ernie Preate Jr., said Scavo was to report to Fort Dix, New Jersey, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, but was granted a delay due to recent surgery and he will report on Feb. 21.

The Federal Correctional Institute at Fort Dix is a low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

Preate said Scavo recently underwent surgery at a Sloan Kettering facility and is scheduled for another procedure in two weeks.

On Nov 22, Scavo was sentenced to 60 days in prison and was also fined $5,000 and he must pay $500 in restitution. Senior U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth, Washington D.C., presided in the case.

At the time of sentencing, Preate said Scavo accepted responsibility for his actions on Jan. 6, when he and hundreds of others entered the Capitol Building.

"He's glad it's over," Preate said of Scavo. "He said he will do his time and that he feels the process was fair."

Scavo organized 200 local residents to journey to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, to take part in protest against the election certification in Congress.

In September, Scavo, 59, a former Old Forge school director, pleaded guilty to one charge, a low level misdemeanor, that carries a maximum prison sentence of six months.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.