Scavo sentenced to 60 days in prison

Nov. 23—Frank Scavo was sentenced to 60 days in prison Monday for his role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., his attorney confirmed.

Attorney Ernie Preate Jr. said Scavo was also fined $5,000 and must pay $500 in restitution. Senior U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth, Washington D.C., presided in the case.

"We were treated fairly," said Preate, who had asked that Scavo receive probation as his sentence. "Mr. Scavo will not have to serve any period of probation after he is released and no house arrest or community service conditions."

Preate said Scavo accepted responsibility for his actions on Jan. 6 when he and hundreds of others entered the Capitol Building.

"He's glad it's over," Preate said of Scavo. "He said he will do his time and that he feels the process was fair."

Last week, a federal prosecutor petitioned a Washington, D.C., court to send Scavo to jail for two weeks and for him to pay $5,400 in restitution for his role in the Jan. 6 riot in the nation's capitol.

Scavo organized 200 local residents to journey to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, to take part in protest against the election certification in Congress.

In September, Scavo, 59, a former Old Forge school director, pleaded guilty to one charge, a low level misdemeanor, that carries a maximum prison sentence of six months.

Preate said a pre-sentencing investigation was conducted by the U.S. Probation Office.

"Mr. Scavo pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering a federal building and remaining in there," Preate said in September. "Mr. Scavo told the judge that he regretted what he had done and the judge said he appreciated that statement. There were no problems, no animosities during the proceeding."

In March, Scavo was charged in federal court.

Last week, Preate said Scavo has been performing community service since he entered his guilty plea in September.

"My client accepted responsibility for his actions," Preate said. "He didn't steal anything or break anything. He regrets what he did on that day."

In an interview with the Times Leader a few days after the Jan. 6 rioting, Scavo told this newspaper and other media outlets he was not in the building. Media photographs suggested otherwise.

Two Getty Images photos appear to show Republican Scavo among a crowd filled with Trump hats and flags inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. In one image, Scavo is holding his cellphone aloft to take a photo.

At that time, Scavo said he helped organize the trip that had four buses filled with supporters of President Donald Trump who wanted to see the presidential election overturned.

Scavo said the group was not looking for confrontation, but he added that he expected the protesters would be harassed, and he was hopeful that there would be protection provided.

"This is America," he said. "Why can't we take a bus ride down to our nation's capital to witness history and be a part of this without incident."

