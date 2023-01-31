SCCSO: Guidance counselor charged in sex act with student

Jan. 30—Jessica B. Herb, a guidance counselor at Ashville High School, was arrested Jan. 30, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Herb, 39, of Patterson Park Drive, Ashville, is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student younger than the age of 19.

Herb was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville with a $120,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing. The News-Aegis will update this story as more information is available.