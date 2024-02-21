SCDOT Begins NEW Project in Anderson County, Here are some things residents should know

The S.C. Department of Transportation hopes to improve traffic flow and make the highway safer by installing a single-lane roundabout at US Highway 29 and SC Highway 96 at Welcome Road in Anderson County.

DOT officials said a single-lane roundabout is a one-way circular intersection without stop signs or traffic signals.

Unlike the traffic circles of the past, modern roundabouts are typically smaller, have slower speeds, and require entering vehicles to yield to circulating traffic, according to SC DOT.

Anderson County has four roundabouts at the following intersections: SC Highway 88 at US Highway 178, Concord at Cathey, Brown Road and Kings Road, and Whitehall at SC Highgway187.

Roundabout US Highway 29 and Welcome Road, Williamston S.C., February 2024.

Kelly W. Moore, director of DOT Public Engagement, said the most recent study of intersections converted to a single-lane roundabout by the SCDOT showed a reduction in injury crashes by 79% total crashes by 64%.

"Roundabouts reduce the number of conflict points and prevent right-angle crashes, which are one of the most severe types of crashes, often resulting in serious injuries and even fatalities," Moore said.

She also said the roundabouts slow traffic while allowing it to move more freely, making them safer and more efficient than signalized or stop-controlled intersections.

"The project is in the very early stages – current work includes clearing, utility relocations, storm drain installation, and grading, " Moore said. "We expect the project to be complete by 2025."

Anderson Mayoy Terrance Roberts said Highway 29 continues to be one of the deadliest in the state.

"The South Carolina Department of Transportation's attempt to enhance traffic flow and safety on Highway 29 with a single-lane roundabout is part of a broader plan to transform the road into a four-lane corridor stretching from Interstate I85 to Anderson's City limits," Roberts said.

Anderson said the roundabout is a good idea. They hope it slows down motorists driving around the area.

"The I-29 intersection is prone to accidents, said Dave Parker, Anderson native. "It's a great idea. This intersection is very bad for accidents and will help slow traffic down on 29N to reduce this from happening."

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: SCDOT Begins Project in Anderson County: Intersection of US 29 and S-96