Scene 75 building sells for over $16 million

The building that houses the local Scene 75 has been sold.

The building, located at 6196 Poe Avenue, was sold by its current owner, JDS Commercial Holdings LLC, to Realty Income Properties 28 LLC, according to Montgomery County property records filed Tuesday. The sale price is listed as $16.25 million.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missouri-based group buys all Scene 75 locations

The sale comes a week after News Center 7 reported that Scene 75, home of the largest indoor entertainment centers in the country, had been acquired by Missouri-based company Five Star Parks & Attractions.

Five Star Parks & Attractions took ownership over all five Scene 75 locations in Dayton, Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Chicago.

John Dunlap, CEO of Five Star Parks & Attractions, said the company has “long admired Scene 75′s commitment to providing high-quality, innovative entertainment experiences for families.”

The acquisition expanded Five Star Parks & Attractions’ portfolio to 25 family entertainment centers in 12 states.