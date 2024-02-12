Here is the scene from inside Chiefs locker room following their Super Bowl win

The debate is over.

The Chiefs cemented their dynasty Sunday with a thrilling 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

It’s the Chiefs’ second straight Super Bowl championship and third in five years, and the dynasty was crowned on the home of their AFC West rival, the Raiders.

That means three Super Bowl titles for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid.

Red and yellow confetti fluttered in the air and Kansas City fans did the Arrowhead Chop chant as the Chiefs celebrated on the field.

Here is how things looked inside the Chiefs’ locker room after they were given the Lombardi Trophy again.

Scene from Chiefs locker room pic.twitter.com/NDreX1DlIN — Pete Grathoff (@pgrathoff) February 12, 2024

More from Chiefs locker room. pic.twitter.com/IoOVx6sjPR — Pete Grathoff (@pgrathoff) February 12, 2024

Patrick Mahomes got a hug from Eric Stonestreet pic.twitter.com/SFdRcEUAgq — Pete Grathoff (@pgrathoff) February 12, 2024

One more from locker room pic.twitter.com/TiMsqCE93z — Pete Grathoff (@pgrathoff) February 12, 2024