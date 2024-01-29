This was the scene inside the Chiefs locker room after the AFC Championship Game

Willie Gay Jr. didn’t play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game because of a neck injury, but he did have an important job for the Chiefs.

Team DJ.

Gay brought the music into the Chiefs’ locker room following their 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. He literally rolled a speaker blaring some tunes into the locker room, as this video from Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney shows.

As for inside the locker room, the Chiefs shared a video that showed what coach Andy Reid said to the team.

“Hey, in case you didn’t know, we’re going to the Super Bowl,” Reid said. “But, hey, we’re not finished, we’ve still got one more. But in the meantime, enjoy this son of a gun.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes then addressed the team and also noted that there is a big game still to be played: Super Bowl LVIII.