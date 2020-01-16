‘Like a Scene From a Movie.’ What I Saw Photographing the Taal Volcano Eruption in the Philippines

I was at home just south of Manila on Jan. 12 when I got a text from my girlfriend telling me that Taal Volcano had just erupted. My first reaction was disbelief. While the volcano situated in the middle of lake is considered active, never have I seen or even imagined it would erupt. Its last major eruption was in 1977, way before I was even born. I grew up spending many weekends with family and friends taking trips up to nearby Tagaytay to enjoy the view of the volcano. To hear now that it erupted was very surreal.

I contacted my editor, threw my equipment in the car and began the 90-minute journey to the lakeside town of Talisay, one of the closest to the volcano.

A resident in Talisay, in Batangas province, splashes water on a vehicle covered in ash mixed with rainwater as the Taal Volcano erupts on Jan. 12. | Ezra Acayan—Getty Images More

Lightning strikes as a column of ash surrounds the crater during the eruption, as seen from Tagaytay, on Jan. 12 | Ezra Acayan—Getty Images More

Residents in Talisay use plastic bags to shield themselves from ash and rainwater on Jan. 12. | Ezra Acayan—Getty Images More

As soon as I arrived, ash fall had mixed with rain, turning into mud. Within seconds, visibility was gone and the wipers of my car windshield were broken. I left my car and ran to the lakeside, where residents were looking on as the volcano shot up a giant ash column.

Evening was about to fall and I made the decision to travel to higher ground as soon as possible, an important choice, I would learn the next day. That night after I left, plenty of residents were left stranded in Talisay with no food and water. Houses and buildings were destroyed by the heavy ash fall, and rescuers had a difficult time evacuating those who remained as roads were rendered impassable. The devastation caused by the eruption was getting clearer. I would have been one of those stranded if I hadn’t left sooner.