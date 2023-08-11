Scene of recent gang-related drive-by shooting in Prosser targeted again

Prosser police are looking for a car involved in a drive-by early Friday.

A home on the 600 block of Ellen Avenue was targeted in what police believe is a gang-related shooting just after midnight on Friday, according to a release from Prosser police.

Callers reported hearing between five and 15 gunshots, as they called into 911. They also heard a car’s tires squeal as it sped away.

No one was hit during the shooting.

According to dispatch recordings the area has been a frequent scene of drive-by shootings in what is normally a quiet rural city of 6,100 in the Lower Yakima Valley, west of the Tri-Cities.

“The residence has been the target of a recent drive-by shooting and the occupants of the home were uncooperative with law enforcement during this incident,” Prosser police said in a release.

Police are looking for a gray or dark-colored Nissan style sedan.

Prosser police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact officers through the non-emergency dispatch line at 509-628-0333 or email crimetips@ci.prosser.wa.us.