Scene-by-scene: Graphic new footage of Capitol siege shows Mike Pence's narrow escape with the 'nuclear football'

Pence, left, and the nuclear football, being taken to safety

Donald Trump stands accused of being the “Inciter in Chief” who summoned a mob of violent insurrectionists to attack the Capitol building and try to overturn the result of the November election.

In chilling new video footage played during his trial for impeachment, Senators were shown just how dangerous, violent and committed those rioters were on Jan 6.

There are desperate calls for backup. Panicked Senators run through the building looking for escape routes. Brave police officers try to hold their lines and push the rioters back.

Mitt Romney, a Republican senator who was steered away from trouble by police officer Eugene Goodman, said: "It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes.

"That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional".

This is how the day unfolded, according to Democrat prosecutors.

12:30pm - Trump's speech

trump

In a fiery speech, President Trump says he still does not accept the result of the US election. Down the road, in the Capitol building, Senators, including Vice President Mike Pence are ratifying the vote. But Mr Trump tells the crowd: “We fight like Hell and if you don’t fight like Hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

In his closing remarks, he adds: “We’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, and we’re going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones, because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”

13:18 - First police warnings

Not long after Mr Trump’s speech finished, police tell dispatchers that trouble is brewing and multiple officers are down injured.

transcript

13.49 - 'This is a riot'

Desperate officers are already being overrun. “This is now effectively a riot,” says one policeman. A riot is declared at 1.49pm.

transcript

14.12 - The break-in

The rioters break into the Capitol building by launching a wooden beam through a window. In new CCTV footage shot inside, one police officer attempts to pepper spray the insurrectionists but is quickly outnumbered and is forced to retreat. One rioter is wearing full tactical body armour and carrying a baseball bat. Members of the Proud Boys are some of the first people through the doors, Democrats say.

Story continues

14.13 - Hero officer

Officer Eugene Goodman is on the second floor of the Capitol building and is going to confront the baying mob downstairs, but he sees Senator Mitt Romney and ushers the former presidential candidate to safety. Goodman’s actions may have saved Romney’s life, witnesses have said.

US Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman (centre) urges US Senator Mitt Romney, at left, to turn and run with him as supporters of former US President Donald Trump enter the Capitol - US Senate/Reuters

14.26 - Pence whisked away

Vice President Mike Pence had been singled out by Trump and invited to “do the right thing” to ensure the Republicans would win the election. Mr Pence said he would certify the election results because the claims of widespread fraud were baseless. Mr Pence and his family targets were ushered out of the Senate chamber just minutes before it was breached. A secret service agent can be seen carrying the 'nuclear football', the mobile communications hub used to authorise nuclear strikes, as they make their escape.

Mike Pence looks back as he is rushed out of a secure room and evacuated from the US Capitol - US Senate/Reuters

14.32 - Narrow escape

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer nearly runs straight into the mob as he is trying to flee the building. His security detail quickly perform an about turn and he escapes through a side door. On Wednesday evening, he said: “Today’s presentations in the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump have been gut wrenching.

“The Capitol Police—including my detail and the entire force—are amazing.

“Every Senator and the whole country owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”

Then-US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, at left, runs with his security detail as he is evacuated - US Senate/Reuters

14.33 - The search for Nancy

Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, a thorn in Donald Trump’s side throughout the last four years, is another target of the rioters. Video footage shows people attempting to break down the doors to offices around hers, some calling out: “Nancy, where are you?.” Others threatened to kill her. By the time they found her office she had been taken to safety.

Rioters near House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - Senate Television

14.41 - Shot dead

Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran and alleged insurrectionist is seen on CCTV camera appearing to encourage rioters towards the Senate chamber. She would be shot dead by police and die just hours later - one of five people to die in the riots.

Ashli Babbitt, a supporter of former US President Donald Trump, walks through the Capitol towards the House Chamber shortly before being shot and killed - US Senate/Reuters

15.00 - Punches rain down

By 3pm the mob had grown and the clashes with police were becoming increasingly violent as they attempted to wrestle back control of the Capitol building. Riot shields are thrown, batons are wielded and punches are raining down.

The rioters enter

14.17 - Trump intervenes

Trump posts a short clip on Twitter saying: “It’s time to go home”. But he then adds: “I know your pain. I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side.

“We love you. You're very special.. I know how you feel. But go home and go home and peace."

Donald Trump's tweet as the rioters continue to cause carnage

14.27 - Police attacks

Hours after the Senators had been evacuated, on the western side of the Capitol building, the mob continued its violence. Security cameras captured rioters throwing hockey sticks, a crutch, a bull horn and a Trump flag at police officers.

CCTV footage from the Capitol building on the day of the Washington DC riot

14.27 - Body camera

Instead of leaving peacefully the mob attacks police officers whose duty it is to protect the Capitol building and the people inside it. Graphic body camera footage shows an officer being dragged out of the building by angry rioters.

body cam

The trial continues.