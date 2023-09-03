SCENE VIDEO: People heard arguing before shooting outside Whole Foods, Crime Insider sources say
SCENE VIDEO: People heard arguing before shooting outside Whole Foods, Crime Insider sources say
SCENE VIDEO: People heard arguing before shooting outside Whole Foods, Crime Insider sources say
Follow us all day for updates on the Week 1 Saturday college football action.
Get seriously impressive deals on jackets, ski accessories, boots, tents and more.
Celebrate your economic achievement this Labor Day with a brand-new TV — save over $1,000!
The 61-year-old spoke about the impact her iconic romantic comedy scene had on her kids.
Umm, this is actually genius.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
For me, the headline “The Robots Are Coming” has been a minor source of annoyance that seems to crop up at least once a week. Other people’s responses are more or less what I was anticipating: robopocalypse/killer robots, a lack of historical context, too much focus on gimmicks and flashy form factors like humanoid robots. “Robopocalypse” is a term I dropped from my vocab a while back, aside from references to the internet’s knee-jerk reaction to any new robot.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
The "Sour" artist won't name names when it comes to who her songs are about.
The former "90210" star wants more radical transparency around aging faces in the industry.
Google Nest device owners will have to pay at least $20 more if they want access to their security cameras' and doorbells' more sophisticated features and lengthier footage history.
The rapper called out the president — and freaked out Mike Myers — during a televised Hurricane Katrina benefit concert.
MLB games moved much quicker in 2023, thanks to the pitch clock.
The "End Credits" author answers 3 questions about her former industry.
If it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me.
Experts say it's about time we recognize the cultural importance of dolls.
Asian Americans on TikTok are discussing their experiences as token members of "toxic," predominantly East Asian friend groups. The post Many TikTok creators are sharing what it’s like to be part of ‘toxic’ all-Asian friend groups appeared first on In The Know.
As the Hollywood strikes drag on, more celebrities are turning to video-sharing platform Cameo as a way to make money.
Although several key films have been bumped due to strikes, expect a slew of buzzy blockbusters and award contenders this fall.
The New York Police department has been using drones in a limited capacity for years — deploying unmanned aircraft systems for search and rescue missions, to document crime scenes, or to monitor large public events like New Years Eve in Times Square. Soon, you might see one in your backyard as well: NYPD officials have announced plans to use drones to follow up on noise complaints during the long Labor Day weekend.