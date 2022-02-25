Scenes at hospital after deadly quake strikes Indonesia's Sumatra Island

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

Sacramento’s Pheng Lor recently became the first Hmong to finish the Ultraman endurance race after completing the Ultraman Florida. "If an Asian small guy, like me, could do it, we all can do it. I’m proud I opened door to the Hmong community to show them yes, there is an Ultraman," Lor said. An Ultraman endurance race covers 321 miles over three days featuring a 6.2-mile swim, 261.4-mile bike ride and finishing with a 52.4-mile run. "All I could think of was one step at a time, one step at a time and keep going, keep pushing," he said.