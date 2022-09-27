Scenes from Ian: See photos, video from Key West and Cuba as hurricane enters Gulf

Justin Mitchell
Hurricane Ian is emerging off western Cuba and the Category 3 storm is entering the Gulf.

Ian is expected to intensify to Category 4 hurricane and sit near the Florida Coast for nearly a day before weakening a big making landfall as a major hurricane near the Tampa area, although the exact track is uncertain.

Bradenton, Manatee County and the surrounding areas are under hurricane warning and mandatory evacuations are in place. Prolonged, life-threatening storm surge is expected.

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore is in the Tampa Bay area and is tracking the storm. He tweeted out scenes from Cuba earlier Tuesday. Ian is also already causing weather issues in Key West.

Here’s a look at Ian’s impact so far.

Scenes from Hurricane Ian in Key West

Scenes from Hurricane Ian in Cuba

