Scenes from Ian: See photos, video from Key West and Cuba as hurricane enters Gulf

Hurricane Ian is emerging off western Cuba and the Category 3 storm is entering the Gulf.

Ian is expected to intensify to Category 4 hurricane and sit near the Florida Coast for nearly a day before weakening a big making landfall as a major hurricane near the Tampa area, although the exact track is uncertain.

Bradenton, Manatee County and the surrounding areas are under hurricane warning and mandatory evacuations are in place. Prolonged, life-threatening storm surge is expected.

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore is in the Tampa Bay area and is tracking the storm. He tweeted out scenes from Cuba earlier Tuesday. Ian is also already causing weather issues in Key West.

Here’s a look at Ian’s impact so far.

Scenes from Hurricane Ian in Key West

Okay, it's fun to watch these waves at the Southernmost Point in Key West via live web cam, but will officials close this off as #HurricaneIan kicks up more? Don't want anyone to drown for an IG moments... pic.twitter.com/7pErkaPPL4 — Paula Neal Mooney (@PAULANEALMOONEY) September 27, 2022

You can see #HurricaneIan's effects already being made on almost all of the Key West, Florida livecams. This is from the Southern Most Beach Resort livecam just moments ago. #Hurricane #Ian #KeyWest pic.twitter.com/9C2qQIRGKL — BirdingPeepWx (@BirdingPeepWx) September 27, 2022

Storm chasing in Key west fl #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/mH7pU9ngjr — marco polo (@mumblesthestray) September 27, 2022

Scenes from Hurricane Ian in Cuba

More damage and flooding from San Juan and Martinez Cuba - use the translate function to see the text. #Ian @jimcantore https://t.co/aJ7y5jVWCk — Rob Macedo (@macedo_weather) September 27, 2022