The Root

From her marriage troubles to her health issues, Wendy Williams has had her fair share of drama recently. But the 57-year-old doesn’t appear to be going down without a fight. The veteran gossip girl posted a passionate yet slightly incoherent video on Instagram on March 23 pleading for Wells Fargo to give her access to her financial accounts. In the over three-and-a-half-minute video, Williams airs her grievances against Wells Fargo, her former financial adviser Lori Schiller, former manager Ber