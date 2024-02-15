Scenthound, a swanky dog care service new to Michigan, opens in Birmingham

Prepare to pamper your pooch.

Scenthound, a wellness-focused dog care service, has opened its first Michigan location on 745 E. Maple Road in Birmingham.

Scenthound, a wellness-focused dog care service, opened in Birmingham on Feb. 14, 2024.

Part of a nationwide franchise, Scenthound is focused on improving your pup's quality of life, performing routine hygiene and wellness care in five main maintenance areas: skin, coat, ears, nose, and teeth.

"We can’t wait to be the first to bring Scenthound to Michigan and to serve the dogs and families of Birmingham,” said Melissa Neff, one of the owners, along with her husband, Adam Neff, who has experience in dog boarding and day care. “With Adam’s experience and the unique approach that Scenthound takes to ensure the best quality care for dogs, we are so excited to open our family-operated location.”

Scenthound offers different services depending on your canine's needs, starting at the basic hygiene package that includes a bath, ear cleaning, nail clipping, teeth brushing, and a six-point wellness check — which is currently being offered as a $35 trial package. Other packages include the Blow-out package with a brush-out and blow-dry and the Barber package that includes a haircut on top of all other aforementioned services.

More: Our 2024 Michigan Valentines are here, and they're spectacular

They also offer additional plaque reduction, shedding, deep-conditioning and problem-skin treatments and nail grind, facial scrub, gland expression, and functional trim services.

If your pet needs more routine care, Scenthound also offers three Care Club membership plans.

Pricing of grooming is determined based on the dog's size and coat length, density, and condition. Fill out the form here or call 248-690-3455 to schedule a trial visit at the Birmingham location.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Deluxe dog care service opens in Birmingham