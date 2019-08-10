Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 2.8% Yield

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 14th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of August.

Scentre Group's next dividend payment will be AU$0.11 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.22 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Scentre Group stock has a trailing yield of around 5.7% on the current share price of A$4. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Scentre Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Scentre Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 87% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. While Scentre Group seems to be paying out a very high percentage of its income, REITs have different dividend payment behaviour and so, while we don't think this is great, we also don't think it is unusual. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 92% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

ASX:SCG Historical Dividend Yield, August 10th 2019

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Scentre Group's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. The company paid out most of its earnings as dividends over the last year, even though business is booming and earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Scentre Group has delivered 17% dividend growth per year on average over the past 5 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Scentre Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Scentre Group is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.