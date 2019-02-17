Scentre Group (ASX:SCG): How Much Money Comes Back To Investors?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Two important questions to ask before you buy Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. Today we will examine SCG’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

What is free cash flow?

Scentre Group’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for Scentre Group to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Scentre Group’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Scentre Group’s yield of 3.78% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on Scentre Group but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

Does Scentre Group have a favourable cash flow trend?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at SCG’s expected operating cash flows. Over the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a single-digit rate of 7.2%, increasing from its current levels of AU$1.3b to AU$1.4b in two years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, SCG is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 2.7% next year, to 4.4% in the following year. The overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Although its positive operating cash flow, and high future growth, is appealing, the low free cash flow yield is unattractive. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, You should continue to research Scentre Group to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

