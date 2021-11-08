The scents and sounds of fall
FOX 5’s Matthew Cappucci talks about the scents and sounds that make up fall!
Cold air and relatively warmer lake waters are a prime setup for lake-effect snow squalls. Here's what forecasters expect in the coming weeks.
The Great Lakes Storm of 1913 is still the deadliest and most destructive natural disaster to hit the five lakes in recorded history, killing more than 250 people, destroying 19 ships and stranding 19 others.
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
Parts of the North Carolina coast remain under flooding warnings or advisories.
While perhaps taken for granted by some motorists, plowed roads are incredibly important for the economy, emergency services and day-to-day life.
Unusually high tides reached the most serious flood warning level three times this weekend in Charleston, causing major infrastructure and event closures across town.
Jera Slaughter stands outside her high-rise apartment building on Lake Michigan that has been affected by erosion
While in Scotland, the governor should take note at how Green Energy is destroying Europe.
To leave or not to leave? Find out whether or not to remove leaves from your lawn and garden as winter approaches.
The withered carcasses of livestock are reminders that drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Glasgow, pastoralists watch their beloved animals suffer from lack of water and food. Yusuf Abdullahi says he has lost 40 goats.
Plastic pollution in the world's oceans is an impending environmental disaster, one scientists are desperately trying to rectify.
Have you noticed spring flowering fruit trees blooming this fall? Here's why.
At 1.05 metres, the high tide was not high enough to activate the Mose flood barriers, which were launched last year to protect the fragile city from flooding during the so-called "acqua alta" or high water. Instead, walkways were set up for tourists and locals to cross St. Mark's Square without getting their feet wet. Venice’s floods are caused by a combination of factors exacerbated by climate change - from rising sea levels and unusually high tides to land subsidence that has caused the ground level of the city to sink.
Opossums are an ancient species, and eat all manner of bugs, vermin and rotting vegetables.
"It's heartbreaking in a way how much has been lost," photographer David Doubilet told BuzzFeed News. "In some ways the photos are all that's left, which is also a little crazy to think about."
There are several ways you can cut costs on heating this winter.
NEW YORK — Brittany Brown and her friends were finishing an outdoor dinner in Chelsea recently when, from the corner of her eye, she thought she saw something move near the edge of their table. Moments later, she thought she saw it again. Then she made eye contact with a man sitting nearby, and he confirmed what worried her: A rat had been on the table. If that weren't icky enough, one skittered through the restaurant shed as she left.