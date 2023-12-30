Schaab elected treasurer of Ohio Recorder's Association

Dec. 30—JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Recorder Barbara Schaab has been elected by members of the Ohio Recorder's Association to serve as treasurer.

"It is my honor to serve in this capacity representing Ashtabula County," she said. "I am very appreciative of the confidence the members have shown in my aptitude as Recorder and in my leadership abilities."

The Executive Committee consists of secretary, treasurer, vice president and president, each serving a one-year term.

"I had served many years on the legislative committee, which monitors legislation regarding County Recorder offices," she said. "Last year, I was honored to be elected as secretary of the association, which placed me on the Executive Committee."

The Executive Committee and the Legislative Committee work closely with state legislators to provide better service to Ohio Recorders and their constituents. The Executive Committee serves as leadership of the Ohio Recorder's Association providing guidance and direction for all Ohio Recorders.

"Now, as treasurer, I look forward to serving in this new role for all of the Ohio Recorders and the citizens of Ashtabula County," she said.