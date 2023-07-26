Schabusiness police interview describes Thyrion's death; prosecution, defense wrap up their case

GREEN BAY - Both the prosecution and the defense wrapped up their case Wednesday in the homicide trial for Taylor Schabusiness.

Closing arguments began Wednesday afternoon afternoon.

Schabusiness, 25, of Green Bay, is charged with first-degree intentionial homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilation of a corpse in the 2022 killing of her former boyfriend Shad R. Thyrion, 24, of Green Bay.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty to the charges and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Prosecutors accuse Schabusiness of killing Thyrion with a metal chain as she and Thyrion engaged in sexual play in the basement of a Green Bay house owned by Thyrion's mother, after they had smoked methamphetamine together. After Thyrion's death, his killer mutilated his body with a knife from the home's kitchen, including removing a leg, police say.

Schabusiness interview with police

On Wednesday, jurors heard a recording of Schabusiness telling police detectives about smoking methamphetamine with Thyrion, a former boyfriend with whom she attended middle school and high school in the Howard-Suamico School District.

Testimony from Green Bay Police Detective David Graf and a recording of Schabusiness answering interview questions from police, show that police believe Schabusiness strangled Thyrion with a metal chain, removed his head with a kitchen knife, and tried to clean the area with Clorox wipes.

Much of the morning Wednesday involved testimony from Graf about Schabusiness' activities the night of Feb. 22, 2022. Wednesday's proceedings included playing a recording of more than an hour of an interview Graf conducted with Schabusiness at the police department hours after officers had been told that Thyrion's head was in a bucket in the basement of his mother's house.

Schabusiness spoke about what appears to have been the last moments of Thyrion's life.

"I watched his face turn purple," Schabusiness said in the recording. "Blood was coming out of his mouth." Asked what happened next, Schabusiness said she "played with" Thyrion, but "I didn't want him to die, actually."

Other testimony Wednesday

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Froelich briefly cross-examined Green Bay Detective Phillip Scanlan.

Jurors also heard brief testimony from Kendyl Danelski of the Green Bay Police Department's Computer Forensics Unit, who testified about internet searches, including a couple for Jeffrey Dahmer, that had been conducted with Schabusiness' phone.

Defense witness unavailable

Froelich mounted a brief defense but rested his case when a roommate of Schabusiness — a witness he had intended to call — could not appear in court because of a medical issue.

Schabusiness chose not to testify.

Froelich asked Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh to declare a mistrial because the witness was unavailable. Walsh declined to do so.

Timeline of events in Schabusiness case

