Schabusiness police interview describes Thyrion's death; prosecution, defense wrap up their case
GREEN BAY - Both the prosecution and the defense wrapped up their case Wednesday in the homicide trial for Taylor Schabusiness.
Closing arguments began Wednesday afternoon afternoon.
Schabusiness, 25, of Green Bay, is charged with first-degree intentionial homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilation of a corpse in the 2022 killing of her former boyfriend Shad R. Thyrion, 24, of Green Bay.
Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty to the charges and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Prosecutors accuse Schabusiness of killing Thyrion with a metal chain as she and Thyrion engaged in sexual play in the basement of a Green Bay house owned by Thyrion's mother, after they had smoked methamphetamine together. After Thyrion's death, his killer mutilated his body with a knife from the home's kitchen, including removing a leg, police say.
Schabusiness interview with police
On Wednesday, jurors heard a recording of Schabusiness telling police detectives about smoking methamphetamine with Thyrion, a former boyfriend with whom she attended middle school and high school in the Howard-Suamico School District.
Testimony from Green Bay Police Detective David Graf and a recording of Schabusiness answering interview questions from police, show that police believe Schabusiness strangled Thyrion with a metal chain, removed his head with a kitchen knife, and tried to clean the area with Clorox wipes.
Much of the morning Wednesday involved testimony from Graf about Schabusiness' activities the night of Feb. 22, 2022. Wednesday's proceedings included playing a recording of more than an hour of an interview Graf conducted with Schabusiness at the police department hours after officers had been told that Thyrion's head was in a bucket in the basement of his mother's house.
Schabusiness spoke about what appears to have been the last moments of Thyrion's life.
"I watched his face turn purple," Schabusiness said in the recording. "Blood was coming out of his mouth." Asked what happened next, Schabusiness said she "played with" Thyrion, but "I didn't want him to die, actually."
Other testimony Wednesday
Earlier in the day Wednesday, Froelich briefly cross-examined Green Bay Detective Phillip Scanlan.
Jurors also heard brief testimony from Kendyl Danelski of the Green Bay Police Department's Computer Forensics Unit, who testified about internet searches, including a couple for Jeffrey Dahmer, that had been conducted with Schabusiness' phone.
Defense witness unavailable
Froelich mounted a brief defense but rested his case when a roommate of Schabusiness — a witness he had intended to call — could not appear in court because of a medical issue.
Schabusiness chose not to testify.
Froelich asked Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh to declare a mistrial because the witness was unavailable. Walsh declined to do so.
This story will be updated with closing arguments.
Trial Day 2: Taylor Schabusiness trial started Monday in beheading case; here is timeline of events in the case
Timeline: Taylor Schabusiness trial started Monday in beheading case; here is timeline of events in the case
Timeline of events in Schabusiness case
Feb. 23, 2022: One person in custody in 'suspicious death' of 24-year-old Green Bay man on west side
March 1, 2022: Green Bay police report says woman shared meth and had sex with man, then strangled and decapitated him
March 3, 2022: Green Bay woman accused of strangling, decapitating man told police she was on meth. How does that drug make people so violent?
March 4, 2022: What we know and what we don't know about the Green Bay dismemberment of Shad Thyrion, 'a kind and compassionate person'
March 17, 2022: Judge explains why he ordered competency exam of Taylor Schabusiness in Green Bay dismemberment case
April 13, 2022: Judge allows second exam after Schabusiness found competent for trial in Green Bay decapitation, dismemberment case
May 10, 2022: Green Bay woman accused in beheading, dismemberment case gets new competency hearing, set for May 19 in Brown County Circuit Court
May 19, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness of Green Bay found competent to stand trial in the decapitation, dismemberment case
June 2, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness to stand trial in the February killing, decapitation of a Green Bay man inside a basement
July 5, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness pleads not guilty in February killing, decapitation of Shad Thyrion of Green Bay
Sept. 1, 2022: Defense lawyer in Green Bay beheading case asks judge to find Schabusiness not guilty by reason of insanity
Nov. 1, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness hearing on competency evaluation in beheading case postponed until Nov. 18
Nov. 22, 2022: Trial set for Taylor Schabusiness in case where Green Bay man was decapitated
Jan. 6, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness 'capable of proceeding' in beheading case, court-appointed expert says
Feb. 14, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness attacks lawyer in Brown County courtroom; she is charged with killing, decapitating friend
Feb. 17, 2023: After Schabusiness attacks lawyer, sheriff plans for more security in next court appearance
March 3, 2023: Judge Walsh rejects request to remove himself from Schabusiness case after she attacked her attorney in court
March 24, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness to go on trial July 24 in homicide, beheading of Green Bay man
March 31, 2023: Schabusiness seeks a change of venue, insists media coverage poisons her chances of not-guilty verdict in beheading case
April 19, 2023: Judge in Green Bay decapitation case will not move Schabusiness homicide trial out of Brown County
May 5, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness lawyer asks Brown County judge to allow new mental-health evaluation in beheading case
May 9, 2023: Judge will not reduce $2 million bail for Taylor Schabusiness in beheading case
May 31, 2023: Brown County judge rules photos in Schabusiness case must remain under seal, at least until June 13 hearing
June 13, 2023: Judge denies Taylor Schabusiness’ attorney’s attempt to suppress statements made to police
July 5, 2023: Schabusiness will get new competency exam; judges denies request to delay her trial in beheading case
July 13, 2023: Schabusiness unfit to stand trial for killing, corpse mutilation, forensic psychologist tells judge
July 21, 2023: Judge rules Taylor Schabusiness is fit to stand trial in 2022 slaying of Green Bay man
July 24, 2023: Schabusiness trial: Victim's mother talks about finding her son's severed head in bucket
July 25, 2023: Schabusiness trial: Thyrion's death ruled homicide; expert says body mutilated for hours after death
This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Schabusiness trial day 3: police interview describes Thyrion's death