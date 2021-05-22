Schafer: For Minnesota's biggest companies, share buybacks signal recovery from downturn

Lee Schafer, Star Tribune
·5 min read

When the COVID-19 health crisis hit last spring, Best Buy Co. quickly borrowed $1.25 billion on an untapped credit line, even though it already had $2 billion in the bank.

The company also stopped buying back its own stock.

Companies large and small hoarded cash early on. But while nothing was easy last year, Best Buy didn't end up needing that borrowed money. It paid it all back in July. Best Buy ended up generating roughly twice the cash flow from operations last year as it did each of the two previous years.

It took until late in the year before Best Buy started buying back its stock again, and it bought about 8.1 million shares in just the first six weeks of its current fiscal year.

This can't possibly surprise anyone. Big companies with the money typically use a lot of it to buy back their own stock. Target started buying back stock earlier this year, too, and U.S. Bancorp announced its latest stock repurchase program just before Christmas.

There's a lot of this going around. American companies authorized at least $500 billion of buybacks in just the first few months of the year, as tracked by the investment firm Goldman Sachs, a level of buyback activity no one has seen for at least two decades.

The reality of the pandemic recession is that most big companies escaped the worst of it. Big retailers kept their stores open and had the capital and capability to ramp up online sales. They either did fine or far better than just fine, like Target did, which set sales growth records. Most manufacturers did OK as well.

Federal regulators put limits on capital going out to shareholders of banks early last year, not knowing how badly the banks would be hurt by the pandemic recession.

U.S. Bancorp didn't perform as well last year as 2019, but it still reported earnings of $5 billion and generated a double-digit percentage return on average common equity. When the company announced it was going to start buying stock again in December, that news was tacked on at the bottom of a news release about having just been found by the regulators to be well-capitalized.

Critics of the practice of buying back stock must be annoyed. Only excessive CEO pay draws more complaints publicly. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts calls buying back stock nothing more than market manipulation to inflate executive pay.

She has a point about how the math works. Each share of repurchased stock boosts the proportion of future profits going to the remaining shareholders, which usually includes the CEO.

Somebody else is going to have to defend CEO pay, but corporate share buybacks never caused me much heartburn.

An editor last week asked why big companies won't instead raise wages, citing the well-known example of automotive entrepreneur Henry Ford doubling daily factory worker pay in 1914 to $5. One popular story is Ford wanted to boost consumer purchasing power including for his Model T's. Evidence suggests he was after higher productivity and workforce stability. His plan worked, too.

That's a convincing case of pay raises as a form of investment. But more often than not higher wages are just price increases.

Putting money into new factories, equipment or stores does qualify as an investment, of course. One problem is that a lot of businesses don't have much use for facilities or other big ticket items.

A case in point is the third-party logistics company C.H. Robinson of Eden Prairie. Last year it generated about $500 million in cash flow from operations while solving shipping and logistics problems for a global customer base during a chaotic year of bottlenecks and interruptions.

With all that cash flow, C.H. Robinson invested $23 million in property and equipment and about $31 million in software.

More than $200 million left the checkbook in the form of stockholder dividends and a smaller amount went for stock repurchases. But the biggest of these cash-line items was spending $233 million for acquisitions.

Buying other companies is a time-honored way to generate superior returns on shareholder capital — as well as a quick way to destroy value if bungled.

General Mills Inc. looks to be a recent winner by using acquisitions to grow, borrowing to pay for much of its $8 billion purchase of Blue Buffalo Pet Products three years ago. The company just announced another purchase, of the pet-treats business of Tyson Foods, to be paid for with cash in the bank and more borrowing.

These deals show that the managers are confident they can earn a better return investing in pet-foods businesses than by repurchasing shares in the market. What General Mills spent buying back its stock in the first nine months of its latest fiscal year rounds to zero.

A short response from JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon to a question about acquisitions on the April quarterly conference call with investors nicely summarized current CEO thinking about what to do with surplus capital.

JPMorgan Chase has bought promising businesses, Dimon said, along with investing in or striking a partnership with maybe 100 additional companies. If anyone had any great acquisition ideas, he added, please let them know.

What JPMorgan Chase can't do, because it's so big already, is buy another U.S. bank.

"We're buying back stock because our cup runneth over," Dimon said.

lee.schafer@startribune.com • 612-673-4302

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Kickstarted the Electric Vehicle Market: How These 3 Car Stocks Are Helping Build Its Future

    The electrification of the automotive industry has hit the fast lane, and for that we have Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to thank. The company and its CEO Elon Musk are at times lightning rods for controversy, but it is hard to deny the impact they have had on the industry. Musk's vision for Tesla from the start was to prove to the world that electric vehicles (EVs) could be economically viable if done right, and by all accounts he has succeeded.

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • LA Judge rules that 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson will face trial for charges of 3 counts of rape

    The accusers allege Scientology followers stalked and threatened them after they reported Masterson's behavior.

  • Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend will reportedly cooperate with the Justice Department's federal sex-trafficking investigation

    The former Capitol Hill staffer has been linked to Gaetz since at least the summer of 2017 - a time period of interest for investigators.

  • Kevin McCarthy Is the Pathetic ‘Leader’ Republicans Deserve

    Justin Sullivan/GettyRepublicans, conventional wisdom suggests, are destined to take back the House of Representatives next year. This is partly because Democrats hold a very slim majority, partly because the president’s party historically loses about 30 seats during midterms, and partly because redistricting will handle what historical trends don’t. A recent headline in Roll Call said it best, “Republicans should disband if they don’t win back the House in 2022.” (We should be so lucky.)Joe Biden’s big spending policies aren’t helping. They risk spurring inflation and depressing job growth numbers (not to mention the out-of-control growth of debt and deficits). Add in the border surge and internecine schisms over such things as the “woke” left’s anti-Israel stance, and Democrats don’t just appear destined to lose—they probably deserve to lose.Luckily for Democrats, Republicans are the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. Why should we believe that a party “led” by the likes of Kevin McCarthy can capitalize on a seemingly golden opportunity served up just for them? I’m not sold.Republicans Lean Into New Role as Trump’s Willing Hostages Let’s take his reversal over the Jan. 6 commission as an example. After endorsing a bipartisan commission and deputizing Rep. John Katko, a popular moderate Republican, to negotiate a deal in which Katko extracted significant concessions, McCarthy cut his legs out from under him; the minority leader announced that he would not only oppose the agreement, but also that he would whip against the bill.Despite that, 35 Republicans chose to publicly buck their leadership and support the commission anyway. Along the way, McCarthy taught his members that they can’t trust him, that—if they band together—they can defeat or defy him (likely with impunity). “The Hammer,” he is not.And what was the point? Presumably, McCarthy has personal reasons—most likely the fact that details about his conversation with Trump on Jan. 6 would further implicate Trump. It’s also assumed that the fewer House Republicans who support the commission, the less likely it is that the requisite 10 Senate Republicans needed to end a filibuster would vote for passage in the upper chamber. All of these things are designed to cover up a huge mess that Trump created. Indeed, the GOP’s entire midterm strategy seems to boil down to: “Do whatever Donald Trump wants.”That’s no way to run a railroad, much less 435 midterm elections. If you think about the things that a smart and powerful party leader should want to do heading into a year like this, you’ll realize that McCarthy can’t or won’t do most of them.His first goal should be to drive the message and get everyone on the same page (going on offense by addressing problems like inflation, border crossings, and disappointing jobs reports). The desire to unify the caucus before the midterm elections was ostensibly the reason that Republicans purged Liz Cheney from their leadership ranks. Ironically, it’s also one of the primary reasons cited by Republicans to explain their opposition to the Jan. 6 commission. “I want our midterm message to be on the kinds of things that the American people are dealing with,” Sen. John Thune told CNN. “That’s jobs and wages and the economy and national security, safe streets and strong borders—not relitigating the 2020 elections.”The GOP’s Suicide Squad Isn’t Going to Stop With Liz CheneyHowever, it’s impossible to avoid these distractions because of Donald Trump’s nature as a loose cannon. He wakes up and spouts off a message, and then (having decided to enable him) these Republican “leaders” are forced to reverse engineer some rationale to support whatever Trump believes that particular day—very much including his constant insistence on “relitigating the 2020 elections.”And the 2020 elections aren’t the only things being relitigated. In the aftermath of the insurrection, McCarthy seemed to grasp the seriousness of the attack. “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters,” he said on the House floor. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.” Trump, McCarthy continued, should “accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest and ensure President-elect Joe Biden is able to successfully begin his term.” But much has changed since then. In March, Trump said that rioters posed “zero threat” and were “hugging and kissing the police…” That has since become the consensus on the right. McCarthy’s refusal to support a bipartisan commission is merely the latest example of a party that doesn’t want to move past Jan. 6, but, instead, wants to revise the historical narrative.Besides focusing on the future (an effort, I would argue, McCarthy is actually undermining), there are other things a political leader hoping to take back the House might want to do. A leader should protect his incumbents. Likewise, a leader should try to influence which Republican primary candidates in the various congressional districts win nominations. Finally, a leader should husband financial resources for targeted open or challenger seats that, for strategic reasons, Republicans think they can flip.The truth is that McCarthy can’t do any of these things. That’s because he isn’t just a bad leader; he is not a leader at all. He’s a follower who Peter Principled his way into having subordinates. As he rationalized to The New York Times, “Look, I work with people I don’t get to hire.”It’s not even entirely clear that McCarthy would be elected Speaker even if Republicans take back the House next year. Trump could easily oust him. Heck, it’s even possible that Trump could become the Speaker! But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. If McCarthy “leads” the midterm campaign the way he is leading his caucus (Don’t ask me, I just work here!), all the speculation about who becomes Speaker will be a moot point.At the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy is a middle-aged middle manager, who can charm, network, and raise money from Republican donors. He has a handsome smile. He wants to be liked and seen as a nice guy. He is just trying to keep his head above water long enough to get that big promotion he’s in line for.“Kevin is a little like your older brother,” Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry told the Times. “He doesn’t want to be your parent.” I think that’s right. Parents keep us safe and out of trouble. They make us eat broccoli and send us to school. Older brothers sneak us into bars and buy us beer when our parents are out of town. If you’re looking for adult leadership, look elsewhere.Kevin McCarthy is not your daddy.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry insists Oprah Winfrey interview was done in 'most compassionate way possible'

    The Duke of Sussex has insisted that his Oprah Winfrey interview was done in “the most compassionate way possible” to pave the way for reconciliation. Speaking on his new AppleTV mental health series, he claimed that the “forces working against” him and the Duchess of Sussex had tried to make it “impossible” for them to leave the UK, admitting that their departure was “incredibly sad”. He accused both the Royal family and the media of trying to “smear” Meghan, 39, in what he described as a “combined effort” that had left her sobbing into her pillow whilst trying not to wake him because he was “carrying too much.” But the Duke said he knew his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, would be proud he was living the life she had wanted for him. He said that “grandma Diana” was one of the first things his two-year-old son, Archie, had said and that he has a photograph of the Princess on his nursery wall. Explaining their decision to give a bombshell interview to Ms Winfrey, in which they accused members of the Royal family of racism and of ignoring their pleas for help when Meghan was suicidal, the Duke insisted that it was “about being real and authentic” and sharing experiences that are relatable to people around the world. “I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing,” he said.

  • Bill Gates hoped his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein would help him win the Nobel Peace Prize, report says

    The Nobel Peace Prize "is what Bill wants more than anything else in the world," one former Gates Foundation employee told the DailyBeast.

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

    Lawmaker blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a commission investigating the attack

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Subtropical Storm Ana moves away from U.S. as a Gulf disturbance makes landfall in Texas

    For the seventh year in a row, a named storm has formed before hurricane season’s official start date — June 1.

  • Almost half of US millennials ‘don’t know, believe or care if God exists’, study finds

    Four in ten millennials are atheists or apathetic towards God, an Arizona Christian University report found

  • NASA has captured an aerial shot of the Curiosity rover scaling Mont Mercou on Mars

    A shot of Curiosity was captured on a terrene known as Mont Mercou, which sits on the northern fringe of Mount Sharp, near the center of Gale crater.

  • Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

    VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Israelis readjust after truce stops rockets raining down - for now

    Tidying up her building's bomb shelter after 11 days of conflict when Palestinian militant rockets rained down, Israeli mother Tammy Zamir felt relief mixed with worry that a truce to this round of fighting did not mean an end to the violence. "I am happy that it's over but on the other side I'm certain there will be another escalation and we will be scared once again and have to go down to the shelter," she said, speaking in the Israeli city of Ashkelon. Looking on, after alerts had rung out night and day, Zamir's son Osher said: "I’m scared of the rocket sirens and the rockets falling."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • The Breakdown: President Biden signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law

    Plus, what the bill means amid the rise in violence against Asian Americans, and the road ahead for the Jan. 6 commission.